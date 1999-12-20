Bandhan Conservative Hybrid Fund IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Conservative Hybrid Fund IDCW Q
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 11-Jan-2010
Fund Manager
: Viraj Kulkarni
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 113.13
Bandhan Conservative Hybrid Fund IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.7964
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% of the NAV shall be applicable if investors who redeem / switch out such investments within 365 days from the date of subscription applying First in First Out basis.
Bandhan Conservative Hybrid Fund IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Bandhan Conservative Hybrid Fund IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.04
2.57
0.85
-1.02
7.24
6.11
7.91
7.45
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
Bandhan Conservative Hybrid Fund IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Conservative Hybrid Fund IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.39
|6950
|1.56
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.98
|12290
|1.10
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.92
|7214
|1.04
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.74
|2377
|0.83
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|0.73
|4818
|0.82
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.72
|7878
|0.80
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.64
|1615
|0.72
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.26
|2869
|0.28
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.13
|2209
|0.14
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|8.86
|1000000
|9.98
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|4.46
|500000
|5.02
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|3.57
|400000
|4.02
|NCD
|Godrej Housing
|-/-
|3.56
|400000
|4.01
|NCD
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|3.56
|400000
|4.01
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.87
|100000
|0.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|32.10
|3500000
|36.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|13.67
|1500000
|15.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.37
|257000
|2.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.08
|120000
|1.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.16
|18000
|0.18
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan NiftyETF
|-/-
|15.11
|700000
|17.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.52
|0
|2.84
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.24
|0
|1.39
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
