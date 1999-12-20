Bandhan Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 21-Mar-2016
Fund Manager
: Suyash Choudhary
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 13995.73
Bandhan Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4222
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed/switched out within 3 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Bandhan Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.56
1.62
2.72
4.41
8.99
6.66
6.85
7.37
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Bandhan Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Corporate Bond Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|6.03
|85000000
|851.76
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|4.41
|62000000
|622.96
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.55
|50000000
|500.91
|NCD
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|3.49
|47000000
|492.78
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.01
|42500000
|425.17
|NCD
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|2.55
|35500000
|360.29
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|2.52
|35000000
|355.56
|NCD
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|2.51
|35000000
|353.83
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|2.50
|35000000
|353.19
|NCD
|UltraTech Cem.
|-/-
|2.11
|29500000
|298.20
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.88
|26500000
|264.80
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.79
|24850000
|252.20
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.78
|25000000
|250.88
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.54
|22000000
|216.96
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.43
|20000000
|201.13
|NCD
|UltraTech Cem.
|-/-
|1.42
|20000000
|201.01
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.42
|20000000
|200.99
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.42
|20000000
|200.37
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.42
|20000000
|200.04
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.39
|19500000
|196.18
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.30
|17500000
|183.00
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.25
|17500000
|176.34
|NCD
|Grasim Inds
|-/-
|1.25
|17500000
|176.16
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.17
|16500000
|165.49
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.07
|15000000
|150.66
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.05
|15000000
|148.21
|NCD
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|1.01
|13500000
|142.92
|NCD
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.90
|12500000
|127.33
|NCD
|M & M
|-/-
|0.89
|12500000
|125.60
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.89
|12500000
|125.18
|NCD
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|0.86
|11500000
|121.50
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.72
|10000000
|101.21
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.71
|10000000
|100.50
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.71
|10000000
|100.30
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.57
|8000000
|80.10
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.55
|7500000
|78.25
|NCD
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|0.55
|7500000
|77.67
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.54
|7500000
|75.84
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.54
|7500000
|75.59
|NCD
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.52
|7000000
|73.09
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.50
|7000000
|70.51
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.43
|6000000
|60.38
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.39
|5500000
|55.25
|NCD
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.37
|5000000
|52.26
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.36
|5000000
|50.41
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.36
|5000000
|50.30
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.36
|5000000
|50.23
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.36
|5000000
|50.16
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.36
|5000000
|50.11
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.35
|5000000
|49.49
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|5000000
|49.20
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.28
|4000000
|40.08
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.25
|3500000
|35.01
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.21
|3000000
|30.23
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.21
|3000000
|30.06
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.18
|2500000
|25.24
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.18
|2500000
|25.04
|NCD
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.18
|2500000
|25.00
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.18
|2500000
|24.73
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.15
|2000000
|21.72
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.15
|2000000
|21.30
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.15
|2500000
|20.53
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.14
|2000000
|20.11
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.12
|1500000
|16.26
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.11
|1500000
|15.09
|NCD
|H P C L
|-/-
|0.07
|1000000
|10.16
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.07
|1000000
|10.12
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.07
|1000000
|10.03
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.07
|1000000
|10.00
|NCD
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|5.24
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|5.01
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|14.50
|197500000
|2,046.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.39
|60000000
|619.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.17
|43000000
|447.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.08
|28000000
|293.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.02
|250000
|2.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.50
|0
|358.89
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.74
|0
|103.96
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.18
