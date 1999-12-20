Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Reg IDCW H
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Reg IDCW H
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 14-Feb-2017
Fund Manager
: Gautam Kaul
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 289.46
Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Reg IDCW H - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.195
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 365 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If Redeemed/switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Reg IDCW H- NAV Chart
Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Reg IDCW H- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
1.39
2.34
3.91
8.11
4.92
4.98
5.73
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Reg IDCW H- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Credit Risk Fund Reg IDCW H- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|14.01
|4000000
|40.07
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|10.53
|3000000
|30.12
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|8.83
|2500000
|25.24
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|8.76
|2500000
|25.04
|NCD
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|7.02
|2000000
|20.06
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|7.01
|2000000
|20.05
|NCD
|Nuvoco Vistas
|-/-
|5.24
|1500000
|14.98
|NCD
|Godrej Housing
|-/-
|3.52
|1000000
|10.07
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|1.75
|500000
|5.01
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|21.84
|6000000
|62.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.83
|500000
|5.24
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.91
|1500000
|14.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.33
|0
|9.52
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.86
|0
|2.45
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.02
