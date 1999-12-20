Bandhan CRISIL IBX 10 90 Gilt SDL Index Dec 2029 Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan CRISIL IBX 10 90 Gilt SDL Index Dec 2029 Fund Dir G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Brijesh Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 10 90 Gilt SDL Index Dec 2029 Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1458
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 10 90 Gilt SDL Index Dec 2029 Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 10 90 Gilt SDL Index Dec 2029 Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.53
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.45
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 10 90 Gilt SDL Index Dec 2029 Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 10 90 Gilt SDL Index Dec 2029 Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|34.05
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|32.25
|466600
|4.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|10.83
|160000
|1.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|8.50
|125000
|1.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.80
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.36
|20000
|0.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.57
|8400
|0.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.70
|0
|0.55
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.94
|0
|0.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement