Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Apr 2032 Index Fund Dir G
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Apr 2032 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Short Term
Launch Date
: 14-Nov-2022
Fund Manager
: Gautam Kaul
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 553.2
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Apr 2032 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.3064
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Apr 2032 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Apr 2032 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.84
1.99
3.28
4.82
10.45
-
-
9.25
|Category Avg
1.2
1.92
3.01
4.32
9.51
7.05
6.44
7.71
|Category Best
3.8
3.15
3.76
5.59
12.58
8.38
7.37
10.47
|Category Worst
0.25
0.75
1.89
3.39
4.49
5.26
5.18
4.41
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Apr 2032 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Apr 2032 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|15.76
|9050000
|90.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|9.07
|5000000
|52.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|9.06
|5000000
|52.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|8.87
|5000000
|50.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.62
|4200000
|43.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.48
|3096700
|31.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.08
|2800000
|29.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.41
|2500000
|25.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.15
|2300000
|23.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.67
|1500000
|15.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.66
|1500000
|15.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.05
|1132700
|11.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.92
|1087900
|11.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.81
|1000000
|10.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.77
|1000000
|10.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.76
|1000000
|10.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.76
|1000000
|10.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.75
|1000000
|10.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.91
|500000
|5.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.91
|500000
|5.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.91
|500000
|5.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.89
|500000
|5.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.88
|498600
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.88
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.88
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.87
|500000
|5.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.85
|500000
|4.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.54
|300000
|3.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.44
|244700
|2.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.35
|200000
|1.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.34
|190000
|1.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.16
|90000
|0.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.09
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.09
|50000
|0.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.45
|0
|8.34
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.91
|0
|5.31
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.01
