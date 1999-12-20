Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Nov 2026 Index Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Nov 2026 Index Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Short Term
Launch Date
: 14-Nov-2022
Fund Manager
: Gautam Kaul
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 114.95
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Nov 2026 Index Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1811
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Nov 2026 Index Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Nov 2026 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
3.62
0.89
2.18
3.64
8.89
-
-
7.81
|Category Avg
1.2
1.92
3.01
4.32
9.51
7.05
6.44
7.71
|Category Best
3.8
3.15
3.76
5.59
12.58
8.38
7.37
10.47
|Category Worst
0.25
0.75
1.89
3.39
4.49
5.26
5.18
4.41
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Nov 2026 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Nov 2026 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|15.77
|1750000
|17.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|13.27
|1500000
|14.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|12.75
|1450000
|14.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|8.99
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.51
|612100
|6.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.50
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.48
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.48
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.47
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.65
|405000
|4.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.62
|401700
|4.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.60
|400000
|4.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.15
|350000
|3.53
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.08
|343600
|3.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.19
|240000
|2.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.79
|200000
|2.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.90
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.90
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.52
|57900
|0.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.45
|50000
|0.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.57
|0
|1.79
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.36
|0
|0.39
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement