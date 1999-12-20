Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Short Term
Launch Date
: 21-Nov-2022
Fund Manager
: Gautam Kaul
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 152.21
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0003
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.58
1.08
2.5
4.03
8.77
-
-
8.03
|Category Avg
1.2
1.92
3.01
4.32
9.51
7.05
6.44
7.71
|Category Best
3.8
3.15
3.76
5.59
12.58
8.38
7.37
10.47
|Category Worst
0.25
0.75
1.89
3.39
4.49
5.26
5.18
4.41
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan CRISIL IBX 90 10 SDL Plus Gilt Sep 2027 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|19.21
|2900000
|29.35
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|16.80
|2545600
|25.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|14.53
|2200000
|22.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|13.23
|2000000
|20.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.61
|1000000
|10.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.46
|1000000
|9.87
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.21
|931500
|9.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.97
|600000
|6.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.30
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.96
|436100
|4.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.66
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.40
|60500
|0.61
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.69
|0
|7.16
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.97
|0
|1.47
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
