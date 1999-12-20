Bandhan CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 06-Mar-2025
Fund Manager
: Brijesh Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bandhan CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0763
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Bandhan CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.36
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.76
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Bandhan CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan CRISIL IBX Financial Services 3 6 Months Debt Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|5.89
|2500000
|25.01
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|5.88
|2500000
|24.97
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|5.88
|2500000
|24.96
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|5.87
|2500000
|24.95
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|5.87
|2500000
|24.95
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|5.87
|2500000
|24.94
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|5.85
|2500000
|24.84
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.35
|1000000
|9.99
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|11.48
|5000000
|48.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|9.12
|4000000
|38.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|5.79
|2500000
|24.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|5.75
|2500000
|24.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|5.72
|2500000
|24.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|5.71
|2500000
|24.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|5.69
|2500000
|24.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.20
|1400000
|13.58
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|1.15
|500000
|4.87
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.05
|0
|8.73
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.88
|0
|3.73
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.02
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement