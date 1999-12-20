Bandhan Crisil IBX Gilt April 2026 Index Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Crisil IBX Gilt April 2026 Index Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Short Term
Launch Date
: 13-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Gautam Kaul
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 443.07
Bandhan Crisil IBX Gilt April 2026 Index Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3158
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan Crisil IBX Gilt April 2026 Index Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Bandhan Crisil IBX Gilt April 2026 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
3.16
0.76
1.9
3.4
7.39
-
-
7.38
|Category Avg
1.2
1.92
3.01
4.32
9.51
7.05
6.44
7.71
|Category Best
3.8
3.15
3.76
5.59
12.58
8.38
7.37
10.47
|Category Worst
0.25
0.75
1.89
3.39
4.49
5.26
5.18
4.41
Bandhan Crisil IBX Gilt April 2026 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Crisil IBX Gilt April 2026 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|34.16
|15000000
|150.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|27.86
|12400000
|123.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|20.21
|8850000
|89.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|10.11
|4500000
|44.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.57
|2000000
|20.17
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.51
|0
|11.08
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.58
|0
|2.56
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|2.26
|0
|0.00
