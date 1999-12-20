Bandhan CRISIL IBX Gilt June 2027 Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan CRISIL IBX Gilt June 2027 Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Short Term
Launch Date
: 12-Mar-2021
Fund Manager
: Harshal Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6967.4
Bandhan CRISIL IBX Gilt June 2027 Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.7382
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan CRISIL IBX Gilt June 2027 Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Bandhan CRISIL IBX Gilt June 2027 Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.44
1.04
2.39
3.99
8.56
6.41
-
6.18
|Category Avg
1.2
1.92
3.01
4.32
9.51
7.05
6.44
7.71
|Category Best
3.8
3.15
3.76
5.59
12.58
8.38
7.37
10.47
|Category Worst
0.25
0.75
1.89
3.39
4.49
5.26
5.18
4.41
Bandhan CRISIL IBX Gilt June 2027 Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan CRISIL IBX Gilt June 2027 Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|67.36
|451700000
|4,604.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|15.43
|102322900
|1,054.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|15.11
|102600000
|1,032.81
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.89
|0
|129.31
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.21
|0
|14.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.16
