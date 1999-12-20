Bandhan Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Suyash Choudhary
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3029.85
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bandhan Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.1852
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If redeemed/switched out within three month from the date of allotment. Nil - If Redeemed/switched out after three month from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Bandhan Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.92
3.75
3.48
3.53
10.48
7.42
7.19
8.24
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Bandhan Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Dynamic Bond Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|97.82
|276400000
|2,897.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|10000
|0.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|10000
|0.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.83
|0
|53.74
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|2.21
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.02
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement