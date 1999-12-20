Bandhan Equity Savings Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Equity Savings Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented
Launch Date
: 12-Oct-2013
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 263.36
Bandhan Equity Savings Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.52
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - If redeemed within 6 months from the date of investment.
Bandhan Equity Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Bandhan Equity Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.25
1.17
1.29
2.13
7.67
7.99
12.19
7.57
|Category Avg
0.04
2.33
-0.32
0.14
7.45
9.17
13.39
8.54
|Category Best
0.46
3.96
1.3
2.14
11.54
13.41
17.36
12.1
|Category Worst
-0.2
1.09
-3.85
-2.56
4.5
6.27
10.1
4.3
Bandhan Equity Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Equity Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|4.25
|13125
|11.19
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.87
|53536
|10.18
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.46
|75984
|9.11
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|51675
|8.95
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|3.38
|90000
|8.91
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.10
|67808
|8.16
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.06
|30358
|8.06
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.05
|25403
|8.03
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.87
|74375
|7.55
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.85
|47635
|7.50
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.79
|185809
|7.33
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.76
|46360
|7.27
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.61
|5755
|6.87
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.32
|17567
|6.11
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|2.26
|175500
|5.95
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.24
|85500
|5.88
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.04
|23250
|5.36
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.83
|30223
|4.81
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.77
|44000
|4.65
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.65
|16800
|4.34
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.44
|76764
|3.78
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.98
|15324
|2.58
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.91
|28125
|2.40
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.76
|13922
|1.99
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.76
|20925
|1.98
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.41
|5758
|1.07
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.38
|4522
|0.99
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.38
|4518
|0.98
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.36
|8609
|0.96
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.36
|2050
|0.94
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.34
|1498
|0.90
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.33
|2856
|0.87
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.33
|31526
|0.87
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.33
|4012
|0.87
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.33
|861
|0.87
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.31
|5762
|0.81
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.30
|2717
|0.80
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|0.27
|263
|0.69
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.25
|833
|0.65
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.22
|1545
|0.56
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.21
|9000
|0.56
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.02
|2420
|0.03
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.90
|500000
|4.99
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.90
|500000
|4.99
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.90
|500000
|4.99
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|1.89
|500000
|4.98
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.37
|100000
|0.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.75
|1000000
|9.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.48
|640000
|6.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.97
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.94
|500000
|5.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.40
|360000
|3.67
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.76
|0
|2.00
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Money Manager Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|9.75
|6051463
|25.67
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.49
|0
|9.17
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.91
|0
|2.43
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|0.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|7.59
|0
|0.00
