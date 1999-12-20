Bandhan Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 10-Jul-2023
Fund Manager
: Ritu Modi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 901.32
Bandhan Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.854
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed/switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Bandhan Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.84
6.46
-3.55
-4.14
12.78
-
-
21.02
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Bandhan Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Financial Services Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|19.99
|1040149
|180.19
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|14.58
|1091726
|131.45
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|10.11
|897038
|91.09
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.47
|211643
|40.27
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|4.11
|43473
|37.08
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|3.95
|254366
|35.63
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|3.08
|450395
|27.80
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.86
|260064
|25.74
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|2.12
|918904
|19.07
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|2.06
|221081
|18.54
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.99
|180061
|17.97
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.93
|118817
|17.39
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.75
|220950
|15.79
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|1.43
|222835
|12.87
|Equity
|AAVAS Financiers
|Finance
|1.20
|64311
|10.83
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.20
|63757
|10.78
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|1.09
|361995
|9.79
|Equity
|Sundaram Finance
|Finance
|1.02
|20359
|9.23
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.02
|150855
|9.17
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.00
|118400
|9.03
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|1.00
|20576
|9.02
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.00
|48193
|9.02
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.96
|60457
|8.64
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|0.93
|570273
|8.42
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.91
|87601
|8.24
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|0.91
|144882
|8.19
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.88
|144284
|7.95
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|0.84
|74187
|7.55
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|0.83
|45530
|7.47
|Equity
|Repco Home Fin
|Finance
|0.77
|210232
|6.94
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.74
|108572
|6.68
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.67
|167598
|6.03
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|0.54
|22241
|4.82
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.48
|63307
|4.36
|Equity
|Medi Assist Ser.
|Insurance
|0.37
|74463
|3.36
|Equity
|South Ind.Bank
|Banks
|0.21
|808595
|1.92
|Equity
|One Mobikwik
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.00
|116
|0.00
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.22
|0
|2.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.16
|0
|37.50
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.52
|0
|22.50
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|0.52
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.25
