Bandhan Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 10-Feb-2021
Fund Manager
: Brijesh Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 267.44
Bandhan Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1513
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Bandhan Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.53
1.47
2.7
4.52
9.39
7.32
-
6.36
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Bandhan Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|5.89
|1500000
|15.13
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|5.88
|1500000
|15.12
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|5.88
|1500000
|15.10
|NCD
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|5.85
|1500000
|15.04
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|3.93
|1000000
|10.09
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|3.92
|1000000
|10.07
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|3.90
|1000000
|10.02
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|3.90
|1000000
|10.01
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|3.89
|1000000
|9.99
|NCD
|Tata Capital Fin
|-/-
|3.84
|1000000
|9.87
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|16.13
|4000000
|41.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|14.14
|3500000
|36.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|6.03
|1500000
|15.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.00
|500000
|5.14
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|13.62
|3500000
|35.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|9.73
|2500000
|25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|9.73
|2500000
|25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|9.73
|2500000
|25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|9.73
|2500000
|25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|9.73
|2500000
|25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed
|-/-
|-9.73
|-2500000
|-25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed
|-/-
|-9.73
|-2500000
|-25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed
|-/-
|-9.73
|-2500000
|-25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed
|-/-
|-9.73
|-2500000
|-25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed
|-/-
|-9.73
|-2500000
|-25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed
|-/-
|-13.62
|-3500000
|-35.00
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|7.29
|2000000
|18.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.15
|1100000
|10.67
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.66
|0
|6.85
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.30
|0
|0.77
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|0.12
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
