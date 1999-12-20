Bandhan Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW Periodic
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW Periodic
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 10-Feb-2021
Fund Manager
: Brijesh Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 267.44
Bandhan Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW Periodic - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 04-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Bandhan Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW Periodic- NAV Chart
Bandhan Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW Periodic- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bandhan Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW Periodic- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Floating Rate Fund Direct IDCW Periodic- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|5.89
|1500000
|15.08
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|5.88
|1500000
|15.06
|NCD
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|5.87
|1500000
|15.04
|NCD
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|5.86
|1500000
|15.01
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|3.93
|1000000
|10.05
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|3.91
|1000000
|10.02
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|3.91
|1000000
|10.00
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|3.90
|1000000
|9.98
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|3.89
|1000000
|9.97
|NCD
|Tata Capital Fin
|-/-
|3.85
|1000000
|9.85
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|1.95
|500000
|4.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|16.09
|4000000
|41.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|12.03
|3000000
|30.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.99
|1500000
|15.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.99
|1000000
|10.21
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Receive Floating
|-/-
|13.67
|3500000
|35.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Receive Floating
|-/-
|9.76
|2500000
|25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Receive Floating
|-/-
|9.76
|2500000
|25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Receive Floating
|-/-
|9.76
|2500000
|25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Receive Floating
|-/-
|9.76
|2500000
|25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Receive Floating
|-/-
|9.76
|2500000
|25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed
|-/-
|-9.76
|-2500000
|-25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed
|-/-
|-9.76
|-2500000
|-25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed
|-/-
|-9.76
|-2500000
|-25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed
|-/-
|-9.76
|-2500000
|-25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed
|-/-
|-9.76
|-2500000
|-25.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed
|-/-
|-13.67
|-3500000
|-35.00
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|7.27
|2000000
|18.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.75
|0
|6.96
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.65
|0
|6.79
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.06
