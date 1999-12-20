Bandhan FMP Series 209 93 Days Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan FMP Series 209 93 Days Dir G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 03-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Harshal Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 72.02
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bandhan FMP Series 209 93 Days Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1163
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan FMP Series 209 93 Days Dir G- NAV Chart
Bandhan FMP Series 209 93 Days Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.28
0.75
-
-
-
-
-
1.16
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Bandhan FMP Series 209 93 Days Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan FMP Series 209 93 Days Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|7.73
|560000
|5.60
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|11.64
|850000
|8.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|11.62
|850000
|8.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|11.62
|850000
|8.42
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|10.12
|740000
|7.33
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|9.71
|710000
|7.04
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|9.71
|710000
|7.04
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|9.58
|700000
|6.94
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|9.57
|700000
|6.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|7.93
|580000
|5.75
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.59
|0
|0.42
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.18
|0
|0.12
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement