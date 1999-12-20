Bandhan Focused Equity Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Focused Equity Fund IDCW
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 30-Jan-2006
Fund Manager
: Manish Gunwani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1595.25
Bandhan Focused Equity Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Bandhan Focused Equity Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Bandhan Focused Equity Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.87
4.19
-12.24
-8.85
10.28
13.51
23.87
11.43
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Bandhan Focused Equity Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Focused Equity Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.40
|681364
|118.03
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.05
|802078
|96.57
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|4.89
|691890
|77.94
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.66
|440306
|74.31
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.26
|566848
|68.02
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.74
|380000
|59.66
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.60
|2586980
|57.45
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.59
|800384
|57.22
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.58
|249302
|57.10
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|3.47
|1268285
|55.30
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|3.44
|391825
|54.88
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.30
|166166
|52.57
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|3.29
|530000
|52.47
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.02
|1545000
|48.11
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.98
|136457
|47.53
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|2.92
|215022
|46.64
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.76
|170421
|44.05
|Equity
|Inox Green
|Other Utilities
|2.74
|3623188
|43.67
|Equity
|SignatureGlobal
|Realty
|2.63
|401704
|41.98
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.29
|285223
|36.47
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.26
|246665
|36.10
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.99
|1997213
|31.71
|Equity
|Knowledge Marine
|Engineering Services
|1.85
|195427
|29.58
|Equity
|Vedant Fashions
|Retailing
|1.79
|338627
|28.55
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.35
|204059
|21.59
|Equity
|Rainbow Child.
|Healthcare Services
|1.19
|152578
|18.91
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.97
|31910
|15.48
|Equity
|E2E Networks
|IT - Services
|0.67
|59225
|10.72
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.13
|0
|2.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|13.17
|0
|210.13
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|1.42
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|0.86
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.12
|0
|-1.90
