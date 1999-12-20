Bandhan FTP Sr 179 IDCW Periodic
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan FTP Sr 179 IDCW Periodic
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 11-Mar-2019
Fund Manager
: Harshal Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 339.56
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bandhan FTP Sr 179 IDCW Periodic - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.0901
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan FTP Sr 179 IDCW Periodic- NAV Chart
Bandhan FTP Sr 179 IDCW Periodic- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.49
1.23
2.85
3.91
9.21
7.26
7.39
7.16
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Bandhan FTP Sr 179 IDCW Periodic- Latest Dividends
Bandhan FTP Sr 179 IDCW Periodic- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|23.18
|7537600
|79.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|18.89
|6150000
|64.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|18.84
|6140100
|64.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|14.07
|4600000
|48.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.08
|1332800
|13.96
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.32
|1084400
|11.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.08
|1000000
|10.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.92
|630000
|6.57
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.72
|563300
|5.89
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.59
|520000
|5.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.54
|500000
|5.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.50
|500000
|5.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.13
|370000
|3.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.05
|344000
|3.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.79
|256800
|2.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.63
|205000
|2.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.53
|173400
|1.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.38
|125000
|1.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|75000
|0.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.23
|75000
|0.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|40000
|0.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.11
|35000
|0.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.11
|34700
|0.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.03
|11000
|0.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.03
|10600
|0.11
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.81
|0
|2.79
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|0.31
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|5.84
|0
|0.00
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement