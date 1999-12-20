Bandhan G Sec Fund Invst Plan Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan G Sec Fund Invst Plan Regular IDCW
AMC
Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 01-Dec-2008
Fund Manager
: Suyash Choudhary
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3549.74
Bandhan G Sec Fund Invst Plan Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.2952
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed before 365 days from the date of investment.
Bandhan G Sec Fund Invst Plan Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Bandhan G Sec Fund Invst Plan Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.92
3.72
3.39
3.32
10.06
6.97
6.74
7.99
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Bandhan G Sec Fund Invst Plan Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
Bandhan G Sec Fund Invst Plan Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|98.05
|331400000
|3,473.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|6300
|0.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.88
|0
|66.49
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|2.34
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.02
