Bandhan Gold ETF FOF Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Gold ETF FOF Direct G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 12-Jan-2026
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Bandhan Gold ETF FOF Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.5655
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% if redeemed on or before 15 days from the allotment date. Nil if redeemed after 15 days from the allotment date
Bandhan Gold ETF FOF Direct G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Gold ETF FOF Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8.03
|Category Avg
2.27
20.92
46.65
69.4
105.95
42.1
25.89
43.63
|Category Best
7.02
38.78
96.18
116.65
169.08
53.09
26.23
110.32
|Category Worst
-2.08
17.48
38.8
62.89
96.62
39.99
25.36
11.27
Bandhan Gold ETF FOF Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Gold ETF FOF Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
