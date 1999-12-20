Bandhan GSF Constant Maturity Plan IDCW Periodic
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan GSF Constant Maturity Plan IDCW Periodic
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Short Term
Launch Date
: 15-Sep-2014
Fund Manager
: Harshal Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 350.53
Bandhan GSF Constant Maturity Plan IDCW Periodic - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.1313
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan GSF Constant Maturity Plan IDCW Periodic- NAV Chart
Bandhan GSF Constant Maturity Plan IDCW Periodic- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.74
2.63
3.7
4.85
10.88
7.34
6.55
4.41
|Category Avg
1.2
1.92
3.01
4.32
9.51
7.05
6.44
7.71
|Category Best
3.8
3.15
3.76
5.59
12.58
8.38
7.37
10.47
|Category Worst
0.25
0.75
1.89
3.39
4.49
5.26
5.18
4.41
Bandhan GSF Constant Maturity Plan IDCW Periodic- Latest Dividends
Bandhan GSF Constant Maturity Plan IDCW Periodic- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|56.23
|18500000
|192.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|38.13
|12600000
|130.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.04
|1000000
|10.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.21
|71000
|0.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.15
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.13
|44000
|0.45
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.07
|0
|3.65
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.04
|0
|3.58
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|2.92
|0
|0.00
