Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 12-Dec-2016
Fund Manager
: Prateek Poddar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 751.52
Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 26.724
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase of Units: -For 10% of investment : Nil -for remaining investment : 1% if redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment
Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.97
6.51
-6.01
-5.71
10.66
13.06
23.81
12.63
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.28
|329469
|39.67
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.52
|220548
|26.46
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.12
|138883
|23.43
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.87
|212675
|21.59
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.81
|24723
|21.08
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|2.81
|189460
|21.13
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.75
|119125
|20.63
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|2.46
|131963
|18.48
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.42
|817283
|18.15
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.26
|65736
|16.99
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|2.23
|383952
|16.74
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.23
|242980
|16.73
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.03
|20769
|15.29
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.98
|208157
|14.88
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.58
|37505
|11.86
|Equity
|Astrazeneca Phar
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.48
|16572
|11.10
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|1.44
|19286
|10.85
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.39
|160602
|10.47
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.29
|27765
|9.67
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.27
|21782
|9.56
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.21
|291914
|9.09
|Equity
|Zinka Logistics
|Transport Services
|1.14
|203068
|8.58
|Equity
|Jubilant Ingrev.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.12
|136778
|8.42
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.10
|144190
|8.25
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.09
|207557
|8.19
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.07
|93726
|8.02
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.03
|51873
|7.71
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.01
|16393
|7.61
|Equity
|Ethos Ltd
|Consumer Durables
|1.01
|30192
|7.60
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.01
|16893
|7.56
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.98
|57481
|7.35
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|0.96
|100748
|7.19
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.95
|176410
|7.10
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.93
|110552
|7.01
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.90
|35699
|6.79
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|0.84
|34042
|6.34
|Equity
|Stove Kraft
|Consumer Durables
|0.83
|87700
|6.26
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|0.83
|134904
|6.26
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.82
|7787
|6.15
|Equity
|KRN Heat Exchan
|Industrial Products
|0.80
|68417
|5.97
|Equity
|Greenply Industr
|Consumer Durables
|0.79
|217924
|5.94
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.77
|40662
|5.81
|Equity
|Sansera Enginee.
|Auto Components
|0.77
|51803
|5.79
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|0.77
|48131
|5.77
|Equity
|Power Mech Proj.
|Construction
|0.61
|25496
|4.59
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|0.61
|131224
|4.55
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|0.60
|91195
|4.50
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.59
|90303
|4.41
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|0.53
|23869
|3.94
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.47
|26150
|3.49
|Equity
|Bajaj Housing
|Finance
|0.46
|316779
|3.44
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.44
|71832
|3.33
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.40
|46173
|3.00
|Equity
|Inox Wind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.36
|178029
|2.67
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.35
|107405
|2.64
|Equity
|Inox Wind Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.24
|2213
|1.78
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|3.32
|2500000
|24.95
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.34
|1000000
|10.03
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.80
|600000
|6.03
|NCD
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.80
|600000
|6.02
|NCD
|Godrej Housing
|-/-
|0.80
|600000
|6.02
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.67
|500000
|4.99
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.66
|500000
|4.99
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.66
|500000
|4.98
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.39
|300000
|2.95
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|10.06
|7400000
|75.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.73
|540000
|5.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.68
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.49
|360000
|3.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.27
|200000
|2.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.12
|92000
|0.92
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.67
|0
|5.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.80
|0
|13.50
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.08
|0
|0.65
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|0.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|3.99
|0
|0.00
