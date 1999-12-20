iifl-logo
Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Regular G

Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Regular G

AMC

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

12-Dec-2016

Fund Manager

Prateek Poddar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

751.52

Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  23.747

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

In respect of each purchase of Units: -For 10% of investment : Nil -for remaining investment : 1% if redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment

Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1
6.39
-6.31
-6.33
9.22
11.62
22.22
11.03
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bandhan Hybrid Equity Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hindalco Inds.1,10,552
JSW Energy1,34,904

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Yatharth Hospit.1,70,688
Allied Blenders98,896
Polycab India6,310
PCBL Chemical78,727
Arvind Ltd77,292
Torrent Power11,112

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks5.2832946939.67
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.5222054826.46
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.1213888323.43
EquityAxis BankBanks2.8721267521.59
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.812472321.08
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services2.8118946021.13
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.7511912520.63
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance2.4613196318.48
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.4281728318.15
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.266573616.99
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages2.2338395216.74
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.2324298016.73
EquityCoforgeIT - Software2.032076915.29
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)1.9820815714.88
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.583750511.86
EquityAstrazeneca PharPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.481657211.10
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables1.441928610.85
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services1.3916060210.47
EquityTCSIT - Software1.29277659.67
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products1.27217829.56
EquityNTPCPower1.212919149.09
EquityZinka LogisticsTransport Services1.142030688.58
EquityJubilant Ingrev.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.121367788.42
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment1.101441908.25
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.092075578.19
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals1.07937268.02
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.03518737.71
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.01163937.61
EquityEthos LtdConsumer Durables1.01301927.60
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.01168937.56
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.98574817.35
EquityMedplus HealthRetailing0.961007487.19
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services0.951764107.10
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.931105527.01
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.90356996.79
EquityA B Real EstatePaper, Forest & Jute Products0.84340426.34
EquityStove KraftConsumer Durables0.83877006.26
EquityJSW EnergyPower0.831349046.26
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.8277876.15
EquityKRN Heat ExchanIndustrial Products0.80684175.97
EquityGreenply IndustrConsumer Durables0.792179245.94
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.77406625.81
EquitySansera Enginee.Auto Components0.77518035.79
EquitySobhaRealty0.77481315.77
EquityPower Mech Proj.Construction0.61254964.59
EquityZaggle PrepaidIT - Services0.611312244.55
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components0.60911954.50
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing0.59903034.41
EquityPrudent Corp.Capital Markets0.53238693.94
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment0.47261503.49
EquityBajaj HousingFinance0.463167793.44
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.44718323.33
EquityAdani Energy SolPower0.40461733.00
EquityInox WindElectrical Equipment0.361780292.67
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.351074052.64
EquityInox Wind EnergyElectrical Equipment0.2422131.78
Debt Investments
NCDBajaj Housing-/-3.32250000024.95
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-1.34100000010.03
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.806000006.03
NCDAU Small Finance-/-0.806000006.02
NCDGodrej Housing-/-0.806000006.02
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.675000004.99
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.665000004.99
NCDHDFC Bank-/-0.665000004.98
NCDREC Ltd-/-0.393000002.95
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-10.06740000075.58
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.735400005.51
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.685000005.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.493600003.67
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.272000002.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.12920000.92
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.6705.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.80013.50
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.0800.65
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank DepositsCash & Bank Balance-/-0.0400.29
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-3.9900.00

Key information

Fund House:
Bandhan Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,68,640.99
Trustee/s:
D M Sukthankar, Jamsheed G Kanga, IDFC AMC Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Vishal Kapoor
CIO:
Kenneth Andrade
President:
NA
Director/s:
Vishwavir Saran Das
Compliance Officer/s:
Vratika Sardesai, Vijayalaxmi Khatri
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Neeta Singh
Fund Manager/s:
Prateek Poddar
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Flr,841 One World Center,Jupiter mill,Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Contact Nos:
022-66289999
Fax:
022-24215052
Email:
investormf@bandhanamc.com
Website:
www.bandhanmutual.com

