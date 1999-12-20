Bandhan Income Plus Arbitrage FoF Reg IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Income Plus Arbitrage FoF Reg IDCW D
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 31-Aug-2012
Fund Manager
: Harshal Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 133.96
Bandhan Income Plus Arbitrage FoF Reg IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.3727
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed before 365 days from the date of investment.
Bandhan Income Plus Arbitrage FoF Reg IDCW D- NAV Chart
Bandhan Income Plus Arbitrage FoF Reg IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.56
1.26
2.43
4.19
8.7
6.11
6.15
7.13
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
Bandhan Income Plus Arbitrage FoF Reg IDCW D- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Income Plus Arbitrage FoF Reg IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Corporate Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|61.98
|43437363
|83.02
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Arbitrage - Regular (G)
|-/-
|37.80
|14781964
|50.63
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.27
|0
|0.36
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.05
|0
|-0.06
