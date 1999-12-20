iifl-logo
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AMC

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Vishal Biraia

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1399.72

Bandhan Infrastructure Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  53.962

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed within 365 days from the date of allotment/investment. Nil - If redeemed after 365 days from the date of allotment/investment.

Bandhan Infrastructure Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Bandhan Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.63
14.12
-11.13
-15.53
4.23
27.55
41.01
15.82
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

Bandhan Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bandhan Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Dixon Technolog.8,268
NMDC12,35,552
Endurance Tech.38,568

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bharti Hexacom1,54,569
Swan Energy1,67,992
ITD Cem1,47,421
PSP Projects1,09,306

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityKirl. BrothersIndustrial Products5.0644338570.77
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction4.1418317357.95
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.8845270654.32
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.7033001851.81
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products3.655045251.10
EquityGPT InfraprojectConstruction3.18479714344.53
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure2.7936513739.04
EquityPTC India FinFinance2.771240012238.81
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense2.52143170035.25
EquityK E C Intl.Construction2.5251291535.20
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals2.2436666631.39
EquityH.G. Infra Engg.Construction2.2232198431.05
EquityAhluwalia Contr.Construction2.1646823730.25
EquitySpiceJetTransport Services2.13649350729.81
EquityNTPCPower2.0692535528.82
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction1.8399111125.66
EquityTorrent PowerPower1.7919828825.04
EquitySuzlon EnergyElectrical Equipment1.70478395523.78
EquityPTC IndustriesIndustrial Products1.662272723.19
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.584944122.13
EquityNHPC LtdPower1.55297099121.65
EquityMinda CorpAuto Components1.5144091321.17
EquityAdani Energy SolPower1.5032274621.00
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing1.4915724720.80
EquityGAIL (India)Gas1.48132758620.71
EquityAmara Raja Ener.Auto Components1.3619465219.05
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing1.3022713018.13
EquityPremier EnergiesElectrical Equipment1.2419923517.39
EquityJSW EnergyPower1.2337016117.17
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services1.2127546316.87
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment1.201482816.73
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction1.1917851916.60
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.173527616.30
EquityMahanagar GasGas1.1412902315.96
EquityTransport Corp.Transport Services1.0516238414.64
EquityNCCConstruction1.0180690614.12
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.992793913.78
Equity3M IndiaDiversified0.98521513.71
EquitySundaram ClaytonAuto Components0.956802813.24
EquityElecon Engg.CoIndustrial Manufacturing0.9130848512.77
EquityPower Mech Proj.Construction0.896949212.52
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.8630542612.05
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.854387711.92
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas0.8443306211.79
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.831341711.68
EquityMishra Dhatu NigAerospace & Defense0.8347708711.60
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables0.82826811.52
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.7934083811.02
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components0.77980810.73
EquityHimadri SpecialChemicals & Petrochemicals0.7525701710.49
EquityGateway DistriTransport Services0.73171727910.28
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products0.7212072910.04
EquityACME Solar Hold.Finance0.715164269.97
EquityGPT HealthcareHealthcare Services0.707431279.73
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment0.661602119.17
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals0.645079179.02
EquityTexmaco RailIndustrial Manufacturing0.646930768.97
EquityCeigall IndiaConstruction0.623374988.70
EquityAzad EngineeringElectrical Equipment0.59646698.23
EquityNTPC GreenPower0.589259808.08
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.5512355527.71
EquityGMR AirportsTransport Infrastructure0.5210462297.26
EquityKNR Construct.Construction0.503192267.03
EquityEndurance Tech.Auto Components0.49385686.81
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.45616316.26
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing0.37245105.22
EquityIndraprastha GasGas0.352563364.85
EquityHi-Tech PipesIndustrial Products0.324278344.43
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.311733454.33
EquityJuniper HotelsLeisure Services0.251381293.47
EquityIRB Infra.Devl.Construction0.247779623.36
EquityREC LtdFinance0.22859223.09
EquityNeogen ChemicalsChemicals & Petrochemicals0.16137532.29
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.65037.12
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0200.25
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.260-3.30

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Bandhan Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,68,640.99
Trustee/s:
D M Sukthankar, Jamsheed G Kanga, IDFC AMC Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Vishal Kapoor
CIO:
Kenneth Andrade
President:
NA
Director/s:
Vishwavir Saran Das
Compliance Officer/s:
Vratika Sardesai, Vijayalaxmi Khatri
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Neeta Singh
Fund Manager/s:
Vishal Biraia
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Flr,841 One World Center,Jupiter mill,Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Contact Nos:
022-66289999
Fax:
022-24215052
Email:
investormf@bandhanamc.com
Website:
www.bandhanmutual.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

