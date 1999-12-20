Bandhan Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Vishal Biraia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1399.72
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 44.802
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed within 365 days from the date of allotment/investment. Nil - If redeemed after 365 days from the date of allotment/investment.
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.64
14.12
-11.12
-15.53
4.23
27.54
41
15.62
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Kirl. Brothers
|Industrial Products
|5.06
|443385
|70.77
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.14
|183173
|57.95
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.88
|452706
|54.32
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.70
|330018
|51.81
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.65
|50452
|51.10
|Equity
|GPT Infraproject
|Construction
|3.18
|4797143
|44.53
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|2.79
|365137
|39.04
|Equity
|PTC India Fin
|Finance
|2.77
|12400122
|38.81
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.52
|1431700
|35.25
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|2.52
|512915
|35.20
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.24
|366666
|31.39
|Equity
|H.G. Infra Engg.
|Construction
|2.22
|321984
|31.05
|Equity
|Ahluwalia Contr.
|Construction
|2.16
|468237
|30.25
|Equity
|SpiceJet
|Transport Services
|2.13
|6493507
|29.81
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.06
|925355
|28.82
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|1.83
|991111
|25.66
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|1.79
|198288
|25.04
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.70
|4783955
|23.78
|Equity
|PTC Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.66
|22727
|23.19
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.58
|49441
|22.13
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|1.55
|2970991
|21.65
|Equity
|Minda Corp
|Auto Components
|1.51
|440913
|21.17
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|1.50
|322746
|21.00
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.49
|157247
|20.80
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|1.48
|1327586
|20.71
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|1.36
|194652
|19.05
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.30
|227130
|18.13
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|1.24
|199235
|17.39
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|1.23
|370161
|17.17
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.21
|275463
|16.87
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.20
|14828
|16.73
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|1.19
|178519
|16.60
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.17
|35276
|16.30
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|1.14
|129023
|15.96
|Equity
|Transport Corp.
|Transport Services
|1.05
|162384
|14.64
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|1.01
|806906
|14.12
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.99
|27939
|13.78
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|0.98
|5215
|13.71
|Equity
|Sundaram Clayton
|Auto Components
|0.95
|68028
|13.24
|Equity
|Elecon Engg.Co
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.91
|308485
|12.77
|Equity
|Power Mech Proj.
|Construction
|0.89
|69492
|12.52
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.86
|305426
|12.05
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.85
|43877
|11.92
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.84
|433062
|11.79
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.83
|13417
|11.68
|Equity
|Mishra Dhatu Nig
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.83
|477087
|11.60
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.82
|8268
|11.52
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.79
|340838
|11.02
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|0.77
|9808
|10.73
|Equity
|Himadri Special
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.75
|257017
|10.49
|Equity
|Gateway Distri
|Transport Services
|0.73
|1717279
|10.28
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.72
|120729
|10.04
|Equity
|ACME Solar Hold.
|Finance
|0.71
|516426
|9.97
|Equity
|GPT Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.70
|743127
|9.73
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.66
|160211
|9.17
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.64
|507917
|9.02
|Equity
|Texmaco Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.64
|693076
|8.97
|Equity
|Ceigall India
|Construction
|0.62
|337498
|8.70
|Equity
|Azad Engineering
|Electrical Equipment
|0.59
|64669
|8.23
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.58
|925980
|8.08
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.55
|1235552
|7.71
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.52
|1046229
|7.26
|Equity
|KNR Construct.
|Construction
|0.50
|319226
|7.03
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|0.49
|38568
|6.81
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.45
|61631
|6.26
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.37
|24510
|5.22
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|0.35
|256336
|4.85
|Equity
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Industrial Products
|0.32
|427834
|4.43
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.31
|173345
|4.33
|Equity
|Juniper Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.25
|138129
|3.47
|Equity
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|Construction
|0.24
|777962
|3.36
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.22
|85922
|3.09
|Equity
|Neogen Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.16
|13753
|2.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.65
|0
|37.12
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.25
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.26
|0
|-3.30
