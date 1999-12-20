Bandhan Innovation Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Innovation Fund Direct G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 10-Apr-2024
Fund Manager
: Manish Gunwani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1254.91
Bandhan Innovation Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.554
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.5% - If redeemed/switched-out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched-out after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Innovation Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.27
8.67
-12.57
-9.94
-
-
-
15.54
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Bandhan Innovation Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Innovation Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.96
|2235374
|49.64
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.57
|52479
|44.76
|Equity
|Astrazeneca Phar
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.55
|66556
|44.58
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.50
|614847
|43.95
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|3.26
|291930
|40.89
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.06
|319322
|38.44
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|2.98
|335534
|37.43
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.87
|139129
|35.96
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.80
|47690
|35.11
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|2.74
|787203
|34.32
|Equity
|Zinka Logistics
|Transport Services
|2.25
|668018
|28.23
|Equity
|Jubilant Ingrev.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.22
|453079
|27.91
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.14
|38437
|26.87
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|2.14
|411242
|26.82
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|1.84
|41017
|23.08
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.82
|119877
|22.83
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|1.74
|304969
|21.79
|Equity
|Stove Kraft
|Consumer Durables
|1.70
|298882
|21.36
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.62
|159027
|20.33
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|1.53
|552428
|19.17
|Equity
|Protean eGov
|IT - Services
|1.51
|143397
|18.91
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|1.46
|130574
|18.28
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.42
|51140
|17.81
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.33
|30363
|16.63
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.27
|35551
|15.91
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.22
|103033
|15.32
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.21
|265056
|15.17
|Equity
|Ethos Ltd
|Consumer Durables
|1.19
|59538
|14.99
|Equity
|Jubilant Pharmo
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.19
|164819
|14.87
|Equity
|Devyani Intl.
|Leisure Services
|1.16
|879078
|14.50
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.15
|296366
|14.47
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.15
|292496
|14.44
|Equity
|Shilpa Medicare
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.10
|226054
|13.79
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.06
|329804
|13.28
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|1.05
|79390
|13.13
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.01
|11972
|12.70
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|1.01
|105733
|12.69
|Equity
|Vedant Fashions
|Retailing
|1.01
|150337
|12.67
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|1.00
|4779
|12.56
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.00
|125172
|12.49
|Equity
|Godawari Power
|Industrial Products
|0.99
|800606
|12.46
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.97
|52798
|12.17
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.97
|307088
|12.12
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.96
|15241
|12.04
|Equity
|Thangamayil Jew.
|Consumer Durables
|0.96
|63707
|12.03
|Equity
|KRN Heat Exchan
|Industrial Products
|0.93
|134722
|11.76
|Equity
|Suraksha Diagno.
|Healthcare Services
|0.93
|444115
|11.67
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.91
|67889
|11.47
|Equity
|Saregama India
|Entertainment
|0.91
|257170
|11.41
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|0.89
|59842
|11.14
|Equity
|Power Mech Proj.
|Construction
|0.81
|56275
|10.14
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.79
|213969
|9.94
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.77
|73436
|9.71
|Equity
|Tilaknagar Inds.
|Beverages
|0.75
|423785
|9.39
|Equity
|Rashi Peripheral
|IT - Hardware
|0.73
|349650
|9.14
|Equity
|Vintage Coffee
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.73
|1116770
|9.10
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|0.70
|134665
|8.76
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.68
|64199
|8.59
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.62
|83373
|7.73
|Equity
|Electronics Mart
|Retailing
|0.61
|609693
|7.68
|Equity
|E2E Networks
|IT - Services
|0.61
|42169
|7.63
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.51
|259556
|6.39
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.48
|165448
|6.00
|Equity
|Optiemus Infra.
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.47
|134735
|5.94
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|0.44
|5097
|5.57
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|0.43
|22000
|5.41
|Equity
|Happiest Minds
|IT - Software
|0.43
|78631
|5.39
|Equity
|Yatharth Hospit.
|Healthcare Services
|0.38
|131292
|4.71
|Equity
|Centum Electron
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.23
|24062
|2.89
|Equity
|Sanathan Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.17
|69851
|2.10
|Rights
|Thangamayil Jew.
|Consumer Durables
|0.03
|8970
|0.43
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.16
|0
|2.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.47
|0
|56.11
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|0.75
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.38
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.31
|0
|-3.74
