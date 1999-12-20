iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Bandhan Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW

Bandhan Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bandhan Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Manish Gunwani

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1634.08

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Bandhan Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  27.08

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Exit fo all investmens including SIP/Micro SIP/STP shall be 1% of he applicable NAV if redeemed/switchd out within 1 years from the date allotment.

Bandhan Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

Bandhan Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.36
6.31
-6.22
-9.37
6.68
13.51
25.26
13.18
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Bandhan Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
20-Mar-202520.230

Bandhan Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Alkem Lab30,700
Info Edg.(India)16,198
SBI Life Insuran63,199
Tata Power Co.2,46,094
Craftsman Auto13,099
Asian Paints23,063

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Mankind Pharma38,526
HCL Technologies52,633
PB Fintech.34,838
AWFIS Space89,298
TBO Tek21,914

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.58903785156.57
EquityICICI BankBanks9.321265234152.34
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products7.611035988124.32
EquityInfosysIT - Software6.1259248199.99
EquityM & MAutomobiles3.5822617758.46
EquityTCSIT - Software3.5016410657.16
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages3.01112891149.22
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.9230366747.68
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.81206645545.89
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance2.6931390643.97
EquityAxis BankBanks2.6342274842.93
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.625019842.82
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.2222782636.29
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.0886066733.99
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)2.0647087133.66
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.0147604232.78
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.9810222632.34
EquityNTPCPower1.8195117329.62
EquityMacrotech Devel.Realty1.5522425825.36
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products1.409941122.93
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.4058088822.93
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.384129622.63
EquityInox GreenOther Utilities1.34181159421.83
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing1.266045620.57
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.222716019.99
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals1.2020581719.56
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.181615719.30
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.132332818.43
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.063865017.30
EquityTrentRetailing1.003354116.27
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.9725255815.81
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.968269515.75
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment0.9226260115.03
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.9023099114.65
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.873070014.26
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.807713013.04
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables0.782257112.70
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.7024718511.49
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.681619811.32
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.55631999.04
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.533539258.71
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.521310978.55
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.512460948.34
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.45748787.32
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.39567426.39
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.38486996.22
EquityCraftsman AutoAuto Components0.36130995.89
EquityZaggle PrepaidIT - Services0.321507005.23
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.31230635.02
EquityInox Wind EnergyElectrical Equipment0.2039963.22
EquityKnowledge MarineEngineering Services0.15162502.45
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.10996971.63
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-1.04017.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.05049.86
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank DepositsCash & Bank Balance-/-0.0801.29
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0200.34
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.220-3.83

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Bandhan Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,68,640.99
Trustee/s:
D M Sukthankar, Jamsheed G Kanga, IDFC AMC Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Vishal Kapoor
CIO:
Kenneth Andrade
President:
NA
Director/s:
Vishwavir Saran Das
Compliance Officer/s:
Vratika Sardesai, Vijayalaxmi Khatri
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Neeta Singh
Fund Manager/s:
Manish Gunwani
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Flr,841 One World Center,Jupiter mill,Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Contact Nos:
022-66289999
Fax:
022-24215052
Email:
investormf@bandhanamc.com
Website:
www.bandhanmutual.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.