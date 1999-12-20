Bandhan Liquid Fund UR GT 3Yrs
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Liquid Fund UR GT 3Yrs
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 11-Jul-2016
Fund Manager
: Harshal Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 15178.12
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bandhan Liquid Fund UR GT 3Yrs - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan Liquid Fund UR GT 3Yrs- NAV Chart
Bandhan Liquid Fund UR GT 3Yrs- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Bandhan Liquid Fund UR GT 3Yrs- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Liquid Fund UR GT 3Yrs- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|15000000
|149.92
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|0.58
|6000000
|60.01
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.48
|5000000
|49.99
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.04
|440000
|4.40
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.58
|6000000
|60.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.24
|2500000
|25.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.24
|2500000
|25.04
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|19.00
|200000000
|1,977.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|7.13
|75000000
|742.03
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|6.63
|70000000
|690.47
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|6.63
|70000000
|690.46
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.96
|52500000
|516.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|4.75
|50000000
|493.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|3.82
|40000000
|397.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.82
|40000000
|397.10
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|3.81
|40000000
|396.42
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.80
|40000000
|395.04
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|3.34
|35000000
|347.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.32
|35000000
|345.69
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.85
|30000000
|296.73
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|2.39
|25000000
|248.24
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.38
|25000000
|247.46
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|2.37
|25000000
|246.75
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|1.91
|20000000
|199.10
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|1.90
|20000000
|197.76
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.90
|20000000
|197.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.89
|20000000
|197.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.89
|20000000
|197.09
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.89
|20000000
|197.08
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|1.67
|17500000
|173.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.66
|17500000
|172.81
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.43
|15000000
|148.86
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|1.43
|15000000
|148.52
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|1.19
|12500000
|124.28
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.19
|12500000
|124.07
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.95
|10000000
|98.87
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.95
|10000000
|98.60
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.95
|10000000
|98.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.95
|10000000
|99.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|10000000
|98.65
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.72
|7500000
|74.59
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.72
|7500000
|74.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.66
|6920000
|68.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.48
|5000000
|49.46
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.48
|5000000
|49.62
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.48
|5000000
|49.77
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.48
|5000000
|49.65
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|0.47
|5000000
|49.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.47
|5000000
|49.34
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.80
|0
|499.80
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.79
|0
|394.34
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-23.20
|0
|-2,411.93
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement