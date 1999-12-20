Bandhan Low Duration Fund IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Low Duration Fund IDCW Q
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 22-Dec-2011
Fund Manager
: Harshal Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5374.26
Bandhan Low Duration Fund IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.0911
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed / switched out within 89 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If Redeemed / switched out after 89 days from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Low Duration Fund IDCW Q- NAV Chart
Bandhan Low Duration Fund IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.41
1.01
2.15
3.86
7.59
6.49
5.8
7.54
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Bandhan Low Duration Fund IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Low Duration Fund IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|3.43
|18900000
|189.75
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|3.43
|19000000
|189.75
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.15
|17500000
|174.47
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.99
|16500000
|165.62
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.34
|13000000
|129.20
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.26
|12500000
|124.77
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.26
|12500000
|124.73
|ZCB
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|2.23
|10000000
|123.32
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.72
|9500000
|94.87
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.36
|7500000
|75.01
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.35
|7500000
|74.90
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.91
|5000000
|50.24
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.91
|5000000
|50.24
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.91
|5000000
|50.16
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.90
|5000000
|49.97
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.90
|5000000
|49.95
|NCD
|Tata Capital Fin
|-/-
|0.89
|5000000
|49.37
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.63
|3500000
|35.10
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.45
|2500000
|25.08
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.45
|2500000
|25.04
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.45
|2500000
|24.98
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.45
|2500000
|24.97
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.45
|2500000
|24.95
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.45
|2500000
|24.73
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.36
|2000000
|20.09
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.02
|100000
|0.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.42
|7500000
|78.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.33
|7000000
|73.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.92
|5000000
|50.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.92
|5000000
|50.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.91
|5000000
|50.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.85
|4500000
|47.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.84
|4500000
|46.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.68
|3695200
|37.66
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.66
|3500000
|36.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.58
|3150000
|31.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.55
|3000000
|30.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.55
|3000000
|30.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.48
|2500000
|26.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.47
|2500000
|26.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.47
|2500000
|25.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.45
|2500000
|25.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.45
|2500000
|25.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.38
|2000000
|20.77
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.37
|2000000
|20.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.19
|1000000
|10.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.13
|700000
|7.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.09
|500000
|5.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.04
|200000
|2.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.03
|150000
|1.57
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.02
|100000
|1.02
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|8.33
|47500000
|460.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.33
|25000000
|239.64
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.50
|20000000
|193.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|3.45
|20000000
|190.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.01
|17500000
|166.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.58
|15000000
|142.49
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|2.12
|12500000
|117.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.98
|11500000
|109.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.84
|10500000
|101.55
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|1.76
|10000000
|97.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.73
|10000000
|95.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.72
|10000000
|95.26
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.72
|10000000
|95.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.69
|10000000
|93.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.89
|5000000
|48.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|47.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|47.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|47.53
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.86
|5000000
|47.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.45
|2500000
|24.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|2500000
|24.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|2500000
|24.22
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|2500000
|24.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.43
|2500000
|23.98
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.43
|2500000
|23.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.17
|1000000
|9.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.43
|0
|300.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.71
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.15
|0
|-,120.00
