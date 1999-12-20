Bandhan Money Manager Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Money Manager Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Brijesh Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 10852.57
Bandhan Money Manager Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.2403
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: NIL
Bandhan Money Manager Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Bandhan Money Manager Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.44
1.08
2.24
4.09
8.03
7.21
6.04
6.89
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Bandhan Money Manager Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Money Manager Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.60
|16000000
|160.83
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.10
|1000000
|10.02
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.22
|45000000
|423.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.99
|42500000
|400.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|3.80
|40000000
|381.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.76
|40000000
|377.93
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|3.75
|40000000
|376.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.74
|40000000
|375.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.52
|37500000
|353.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|3.28
|35000000
|329.93
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|2.91
|30000000
|292.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.84
|30000000
|285.75
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.81
|30000000
|282.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.80
|30000000
|280.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.61
|27500000
|261.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|2.58
|27500000
|259.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.37
|25000000
|238.11
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.35
|25000000
|236.58
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.35
|25000000
|236.29
|Commercial Paper
|Panatone Finvest
|-/-
|2.35
|25000000
|235.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.34
|25000000
|235.00
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|2.33
|25000000
|234.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.24
|23500000
|225.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.14
|22500000
|215.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.90
|20000000
|190.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.90
|20000000
|190.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.90
|20000000
|190.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.88
|20000000
|189.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.88
|20000000
|188.58
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.88
|20000000
|188.85
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.87
|20000000
|187.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.86
|20000000
|187.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.86
|20000000
|186.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.67
|17500000
|167.86
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.46
|15000000
|146.54
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|1.45
|15000000
|145.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.45
|15000000
|145.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.21
|12500000
|121.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|12500000
|118.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.95
|10000000
|95.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|10000000
|95.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.93
|10000000
|94.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.93
|10000000
|94.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.93
|10000000
|94.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.93
|10000000
|94.51
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.93
|10000000
|94.46
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.93
|10000000
|93.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.93
|10000000
|93.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|10000000
|93.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|10000000
|93.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|7500000
|72.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.71
|7500000
|71.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.47
|5000000
|47.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.47
|5000000
|47.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.47
|5000000
|47.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.47
|5000000
|47.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.47
|5000000
|47.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.47
|5000000
|47.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.47
|5000000
|47.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.47
|5000000
|46.81
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.47
|5000000
|47.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.24
|2500000
|24.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.24
|2500000
|23.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.24
|2500000
|23.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.23
|2500000
|23.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.23
|2500000
|23.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.14
|1500000
|14.21
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.05
|500000
|4.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.00
|50000
|0.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.08
|0
|510.12
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.74
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-14.78
|0
|-1,491.32
