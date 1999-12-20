Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 10-Jan-2024
Fund Manager
: Viraj Kulkarni
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1759.91
Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.2984
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For 10% of investment: Nil For remaining investment: 0.5% if redemed/ switched out within 30 days from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.37
2.96
-2.26
-4.59
8.14
-
-
10.97
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.93
|869500
|104.34
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.42
|449505
|77.87
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.48
|258540
|43.63
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.43
|50119
|42.75
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.43
|420625
|42.71
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.13
|310660
|37.40
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.91
|96600
|33.64
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.86
|474000
|32.64
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.53
|271412
|26.87
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.14
|128093
|20.11
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.98
|556500
|17.33
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.88
|12927
|15.44
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.88
|180000
|15.41
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.85
|106444
|14.98
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.85
|57800
|14.94
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.80
|63900
|13.99
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.77
|55000
|13.61
|Equity
|V-Mart Retail
|Retailing
|0.71
|42000
|12.56
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|62575
|11.91
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.64
|570375
|11.24
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.64
|284424
|11.23
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.63
|500000
|11.10
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.58
|302400
|10.25
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.58
|60000
|10.14
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.58
|177171
|10.14
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.56
|720500
|9.88
|Equity
|Avanti Feeds
|Food Products
|0.55
|140000
|9.69
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.54
|30064
|9.51
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|0.53
|655000
|9.24
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|0.53
|160000
|9.24
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.52
|27053
|9.20
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|0.52
|340000
|9.20
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.52
|185000
|9.12
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|0.52
|174395
|9.08
|Equity
|VRL Logistics
|Transport Services
|0.51
|200000
|9.02
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.51
|89500
|8.93
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.50
|47000
|8.79
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.50
|1400000
|8.74
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.49
|140250
|8.70
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|0.49
|60000
|8.63
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.49
|60000
|8.58
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.49
|18055
|8.53
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.48
|400000
|8.51
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.48
|133800
|8.48
|Equity
|Poonawalla Fin
|Finance
|0.48
|300000
|8.43
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.46
|37000
|8.10
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.46
|47500
|8.02
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.46
|50351
|8.02
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.45
|350000
|7.88
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.45
|74372
|7.87
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.44
|127550
|7.76
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|0.44
|525000
|7.75
|Equity
|Updater Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.43
|250000
|7.54
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|0.42
|61553
|7.39
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.42
|10000
|7.36
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.41
|2382
|7.24
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.40
|30636
|7.06
|Equity
|MAS FINANC SER
|Finance
|0.40
|300000
|7.00
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|0.39
|650
|6.84
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|0.39
|34800
|6.83
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|0.39
|35000
|6.77
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.38
|2000
|6.74
|Equity
|Sterlite Tech.
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.38
|780000
|6.72
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.38
|59950
|6.69
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.38
|193377
|6.62
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|0.37
|96000
|6.58
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.35
|16825
|6.19
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|0.34
|50555
|6.06
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.34
|150000
|5.92
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.33
|19000
|5.84
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|0.33
|30000
|5.83
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|0.31
|10000
|5.41
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|0.30
|100000
|5.29
|Equity
|Go Fashion (I)
|Retailing
|0.30
|73239
|5.19
|Equity
|Kewal Kir.Cloth.
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.29
|110419
|5.14
|Equity
|Mahindra Life.
|Realty
|0.29
|160000
|5.06
|Equity
|Cera Sanitary.
|Consumer Durables
|0.28
|9452
|5.00
|Equity
|Berger Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.28
|100000
|4.88
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.27
|50625
|4.81
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.26
|145055
|4.65
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.26
|170000
|4.57
|Equity
|Yatra Online
|Leisure Services
|0.25
|624248
|4.38
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|0.25
|170000
|4.34
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.24
|7000
|4.23
|Equity
|Rallis India
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.24
|200000
|4.19
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.23
|18000
|4.12
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.23
|14517
|4.11
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.23
|25000
|4.11
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|0.23
|198090
|3.98
|Equity
|Sumitomo Chemi.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.22
|82724
|3.81
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.20
|11500
|3.53
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.19
|30000
|3.37
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.18
|27150
|3.13
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.17
|6491
|3.05
|Equity
|Orient Electric
|Consumer Durables
|0.17
|147636
|2.92
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.16
|74486
|2.75
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.14
|90000
|2.45
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.14
|40000
|2.40
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.13
|5000
|2.32
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.11
|10000
|1.94
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|0.10
|30000
|1.72
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|0.03
|184
|0.48
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|8.24
|14200000
|145.03
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.11
|0
|2.00
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|iShares V PLC - iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF
|-/-
|10.25
|228082
|180.36
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Gold ETF
|-/-
|7.73
|18490000
|135.99
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pr. Silver
|-/-
|5.48
|10239000
|96.48
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.66
|0
|64.38
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|0.06
|0
|1.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|7.38
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.12
|0
|-1.60
