Bandhan Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 18-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 8.72
Bandhan Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.8295
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% if redeemed on or before 15 days from the allotment date. Nil If redeemed after 15 days from the allotment date.
Bandhan Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.77
3.86
-10.03
-
-
-
-
-11.7
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Bandhan Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|5.89
|2347
|0.51
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|5.43
|2162
|0.47
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|5.39
|12736
|0.47
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.12
|2645
|0.44
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.83
|1210
|0.42
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|4.79
|2654
|0.41
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.79
|10572
|0.41
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|4.65
|1860
|0.40
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|4.64
|881
|0.40
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|4.64
|1641
|0.40
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|4.07
|449
|0.35
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.95
|14002
|0.34
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.92
|4243
|0.25
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|2.91
|479
|0.25
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.77
|783
|0.24
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.76
|654
|0.24
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.76
|10130
|0.24
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.66
|639
|0.23
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.64
|866
|0.23
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|2.57
|480
|0.22
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.55
|55
|0.22
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.41
|773
|0.21
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|2.39
|3102
|0.20
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|2.17
|1334
|0.18
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|2.05
|3628
|0.17
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|IT - Software
|1.99
|321
|0.17
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.93
|1409
|0.16
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.76
|326
|0.15
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.63
|183
|0.14
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|1.45
|6666
|0.12
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.16
|0
|0.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.69
|0
|-0.23
