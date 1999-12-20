Bandhan Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 14-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 17
Bandhan Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 7.9808
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - if redeemed on or before 15 days from the allotment date. Nil - if redeemed after 15 days from the allotment date
Bandhan Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.65
5.63
-18.22
-
-
-
-
-20.19
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Bandhan Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Nifty 500 Momentum 50 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.86
|1817
|0.99
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|5.51
|6298
|0.93
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.47
|3595
|0.92
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.22
|1672
|0.88
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|5.12
|39153
|0.86
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|5.01
|11889
|0.85
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.86
|593
|0.82
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.32
|1514
|0.73
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|4.31
|1048
|0.73
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|4.05
|934
|0.68
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.94
|1445
|0.66
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.73
|4336
|0.63
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.09
|2760
|0.52
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.55
|3372
|0.43
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.50
|919
|0.42
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|2.32
|6441
|0.39
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|2.11
|2716
|0.35
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|2.07
|704
|0.35
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|1.90
|6980
|0.32
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.81
|2539
|0.30
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.79
|393
|0.30
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.51
|2003
|0.25
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|1.34
|2280
|0.22
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.30
|1326
|0.22
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.23
|1005
|0.20
|Equity
|Chola Financial
|Finance
|1.10
|1141
|0.18
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.09
|5421
|0.18
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.08
|9645
|0.18
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.07
|10252
|0.18
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.02
|4999
|0.17
|Equity
|Lloyds Metals
|Ferrous Metals
|0.95
|1583
|0.16
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.93
|387
|0.16
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|0.80
|2319
|0.13
|Equity
|Jubilant Pharmo
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.77
|1448
|0.13
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|0.76
|230
|0.12
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|0.75
|1474
|0.12
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.73
|584
|0.12
|Equity
|Deepak Fertiliz.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.72
|1288
|0.12
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.70
|105
|0.11
|Equity
|Himadri Special
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.70
|2895
|0.11
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|0.59
|1463
|0.10
|Equity
|Anant Raj
|Realty
|0.58
|2146
|0.09
|Equity
|Poly Medicure
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.54
|450
|0.09
|Equity
|Godfrey Phillips
|Cigarettes & Tobacco Products
|0.51
|168
|0.08
|Equity
|Natco Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.47
|1046
|0.08
|Equity
|PCBL Chemical
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.42
|2002
|0.07
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.39
|1076
|0.06
|Equity
|Caplin Point Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.27
|251
|0.04
|Equity
|India Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.22
|1474
|0.03
|Equity
|Netweb Technol.
|IT - Services
|0.19
|222
|0.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.64
|0
|0.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.93
|0
|-0.15
