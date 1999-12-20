Bandhan Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 08-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7.11
Bandhan Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.5686
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% if redeemed on or before 15 days from the allotment date. Nil if redeemed after 15 days from the allotment date.
Bandhan Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.34
5.26
-
-
-
-
-
-4.31
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Bandhan Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.97
|2218
|0.35
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.78
|2163
|0.33
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.34
|563
|0.30
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.24
|2500
|0.30
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.83
|1023
|0.27
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.72
|1387
|0.26
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.61
|6491
|0.25
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|3.56
|1968
|0.25
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|3.50
|541
|0.24
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.50
|713
|0.24
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|3.41
|1539
|0.24
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|3.36
|1413
|0.23
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.36
|2138
|0.23
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.35
|1031
|0.23
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.34
|392
|0.23
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.28
|1380
|0.23
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|3.27
|942
|0.23
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.23
|779
|0.22
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|3.10
|1482
|0.22
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|3.09
|1545
|0.21
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.05
|214
|0.21
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.98
|268
|0.21
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.94
|299
|0.20
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.82
|900
|0.20
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.71
|417
|0.19
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.69
|72
|0.19
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.62
|685
|0.18
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.56
|2074
|0.18
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|2.52
|17
|0.17
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.28
|2352
|0.16
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.14
|0
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.16
|0
|0.00
