Bandhan Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 08-Aug-2024
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 14.15
Bandhan Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0506
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - if redeemed on or before 15 days from the allotment date. Nil - if redeemed after 15 days from the allotment date
Bandhan Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.04
7.19
1.1
-0.64
-
-
-
0.5
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Bandhan Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Nifty Bank Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|29.01
|23686
|4.10
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|24.79
|29126
|3.50
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|9.90
|7363
|1.40
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|8.60
|11986
|1.21
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.73
|15886
|1.09
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|4.92
|7024
|0.69
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.27
|26014
|0.46
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.76
|19806
|0.39
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|2.72
|65798
|0.38
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.38
|5956
|0.33
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|2.26
|36612
|0.32
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|2.05
|35795
|0.28
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.70
|0
|0.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.10
|0
|-0.15
