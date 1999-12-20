Bandhan Nifty IT Index Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Nifty IT Index Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 18-Aug-2023
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 25.4
Bandhan Nifty IT Index Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.551
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan Nifty IT Index Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Bandhan Nifty IT Index Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-7.44
-7.64
-20.14
-16.02
1.03
-
-
9.48
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Bandhan Nifty IT Index Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Nifty IT Index Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|29.01
|43668
|7.36
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|22.55
|16445
|5.72
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|10.56
|17034
|2.68
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|9.91
|16917
|2.51
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|8.25
|75462
|2.09
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.87
|2809
|1.48
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|5.14
|1774
|1.30
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|4.53
|2465
|1.15
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.67
|3013
|0.67
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.30
|731
|0.33
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.20
|0
|0.04
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
