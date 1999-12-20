iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G

Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G

AMC

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

13-Feb-2025

Fund Manager

Abhishek Jain

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

10.74

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.0398

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.25% if redeemed on or before 15 days from the allotment date. Nil If redeemed after 15 days from the allotment date.

Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.53
9.42
-
-
-
-
-
10.39
Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Zomato Ltd35,417
Interglobe Aviat967
Jio Financial17,332
Divi's Lab.648
Vedanta8,478
Hind.Aeronautics989
Varun Beverages6,751
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn2,098
Tata Power Co.8,445
Info Edg.(India)408
TVS Motor Co.1,223
Power Fin.Corpn.7,454
Bajaj Holdings231
Avenue Super.747
REC Ltd6,472
LTIMindtree473
I O C L19,084
GAIL (India)13,813
DLF3,224
Siemens442
Pidilite Inds.759
ICICI Lombard1,191
Godrej Consumer1,930
United Spirits1,504
Adani Power3,987
Bank of Baroda9,534
Shree Cement68
Havells India1,284
Samvardh. Mothe.15,350
Jindal Steel1,914
Macrotech Devel.1,430
Ambuja Cements3,356
Punjab Natl.Bank17,718
Dabur India2,984
Canara Bank17,237
Torrent Pharma.470
A B B271
JSW Energy2,684
Adani Green1,554
B H E L6,692
Adani Energy Sol1,818
NHPC Ltd16,232
Bosch43
Union Bank (I)9,975
Zydus Lifesci.1,243
ICICI Pru Life1,958
I R F C9,443
I R C T C1,553
Life Insurance1,108
Adani Total Gas1,425

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityZomato LtdRetailing7.32354170.78
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services4.039670.43
EquityJio FinancialFinance3.35173320.35
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.316480.35
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals3.1284780.33
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense2.849890.30
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages2.7467510.29
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance2.7420980.29
EquityTata Power Co.Power2.6784450.28
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing2.664080.28
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles2.5312230.27
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance2.5374540.27
EquityBajaj HoldingsFinance2.492310.26
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing2.377470.25
EquityREC LtdFinance2.1764720.23
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software2.064730.22
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products2.02190840.21
EquityGAIL (India)Gas2.01138130.21
EquityDLFRealty1.9132240.20
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.904420.20
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.887590.20
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.8811910.20
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products1.8119300.19
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.8015040.19
EquityAdani PowerPower1.7839870.19
EquityBank of BarodaBanks1.7595340.18
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products1.73680.18
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables1.7012840.18
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.70153500.18
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals1.5319140.16
EquityMacrotech Devel.Realty1.5114300.16
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.4533560.15
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks1.44177180.15
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products1.3729840.14
EquityCanara BankBanks1.30172370.13
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.294700.13
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.252710.13
EquityJSW EnergyPower1.1626840.12
EquityAdani GreenPower1.1215540.12
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment1.1266920.11
EquityAdani Energy SolPower1.1018180.11
EquityNHPC LtdPower1.10162320.11
EquityBoschAuto Components1.06430.11
EquityUnion Bank (I)Banks1.0499750.11
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.0112430.10
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance1.0119580.10
EquityI R F CFinance0.9994430.10
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services0.9715530.10
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.7611080.08
EquityAdani Total GasGas0.7414250.07
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-97.03010.42
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.6600.07
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--94.810-10.17

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Bandhan Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,68,640.99
Trustee/s:
D M Sukthankar, Jamsheed G Kanga, IDFC AMC Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Vishal Kapoor
CIO:
Kenneth Andrade
President:
NA
Director/s:
Vishwavir Saran Das
Compliance Officer/s:
Vratika Sardesai, Vijayalaxmi Khatri
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Neeta Singh
Fund Manager/s:
Abhishek Jain
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Flr,841 One World Center,Jupiter mill,Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Contact Nos:
022-66289999
Fax:
022-24215052
Email:
investormf@bandhanamc.com
Website:
www.bandhanmutual.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.