Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 13-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 10.74
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.0398
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% if redeemed on or before 15 days from the allotment date. Nil If redeemed after 15 days from the allotment date.
Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.53
9.42
-
-
-
-
-
10.39
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Nifty Next 50 Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|7.32
|35417
|0.78
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|4.03
|967
|0.43
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|3.35
|17332
|0.35
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.31
|648
|0.35
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|3.12
|8478
|0.33
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.84
|989
|0.30
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|2.74
|6751
|0.29
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|2.74
|2098
|0.29
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|2.67
|8445
|0.28
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.66
|408
|0.28
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.53
|1223
|0.27
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.53
|7454
|0.27
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|2.49
|231
|0.26
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.37
|747
|0.25
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|2.17
|6472
|0.23
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|2.06
|473
|0.22
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.02
|19084
|0.21
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|2.01
|13813
|0.21
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|1.91
|3224
|0.20
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.90
|442
|0.20
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.88
|759
|0.20
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.88
|1191
|0.20
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|1.81
|1930
|0.19
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.80
|1504
|0.19
|Equity
|Adani Power
|Power
|1.78
|3987
|0.19
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.75
|9534
|0.18
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.73
|68
|0.18
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|1.70
|1284
|0.18
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.70
|15350
|0.18
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.53
|1914
|0.16
|Equity
|Macrotech Devel.
|Realty
|1.51
|1430
|0.16
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.45
|3356
|0.15
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|1.44
|17718
|0.15
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.37
|2984
|0.14
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|1.30
|17237
|0.13
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.29
|470
|0.13
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.25
|271
|0.13
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|1.16
|2684
|0.12
|Equity
|Adani Green
|Power
|1.12
|1554
|0.12
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|1.12
|6692
|0.11
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|1.10
|1818
|0.11
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|1.10
|16232
|0.11
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.06
|43
|0.11
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|1.04
|9975
|0.11
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.01
|1243
|0.10
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.01
|1958
|0.10
|Equity
|I R F C
|Finance
|0.99
|9443
|0.10
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.97
|1553
|0.10
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.76
|1108
|0.08
|Equity
|Adani Total Gas
|Gas
|0.74
|1425
|0.07
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|97.03
|0
|10.42
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.66
|0
|0.07
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-94.81
|0
|-10.17
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement