Bandhan Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 15-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1339.85
Bandhan Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.27
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.22
4.19
-4.57
-11.3
2.71
-
-
15.32
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Bandhan Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Nifty100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|4.46
|319049
|59.73
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|4.23
|258674
|56.64
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|3.99
|44785
|53.49
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.87
|236900
|51.88
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|3.80
|233428
|50.88
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.76
|264581
|50.34
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.73
|313449
|49.94
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|3.66
|106790
|49.07
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.61
|402091
|48.41
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.61
|403179
|48.38
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.57
|304707
|47.84
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.52
|272540
|47.21
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.48
|1181192
|46.65
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|3.42
|320540
|45.85
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.35
|401857
|44.86
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|3.31
|144218
|44.37
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.23
|124334
|43.30
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|3.14
|852481
|42.05
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.13
|41374
|41.90
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.09
|68448
|41.42
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.09
|245468
|41.42
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.07
|292130
|41.11
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.93
|249171
|39.24
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.92
|146989
|39.06
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.77
|125980
|37.14
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.75
|100169
|36.87
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|2.61
|1259310
|34.96
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.54
|42981
|33.96
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.50
|105798
|33.47
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.50
|12607
|33.46
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.31
|0
|4.10
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|0.65
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.02
