Bandhan Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 19-Aug-2022
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 110.41
Bandhan Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.2451
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.8
3.47
-16.25
-24.45
-11.75
-
-
14.66
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Bandhan Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.99
|42130
|6.61
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.40
|35328
|5.96
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.30
|22644
|5.85
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.28
|36598
|5.83
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|5.28
|39190
|5.83
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|5.06
|35452
|5.58
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.04
|10152
|5.56
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.96
|246668
|5.47
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.71
|3735
|5.20
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|4.53
|9426
|4.99
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|4.22
|65010
|4.65
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.19
|9539
|4.62
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.88
|174153
|4.28
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.64
|5742
|4.01
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.44
|5165
|3.80
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.35
|7973
|3.69
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.14
|23651
|3.46
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.73
|76382
|3.01
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.61
|15138
|2.88
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.16
|18559
|2.38
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.13
|132244
|2.34
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.09
|4981
|2.30
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.77
|14776
|1.95
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|1.60
|38179
|1.76
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.51
|5671
|1.67
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.50
|2130
|1.65
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.41
|131268
|1.55
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.23
|19047
|1.36
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.13
|472
|1.25
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.91
|29451
|1.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.88
|0
|0.97
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.08
|0
|-1.19
