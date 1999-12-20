Bandhan Overnight Fund Direct IDCW Periodic
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Overnight Fund Direct IDCW Periodic
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 16-Jan-2019
Fund Manager
: Brijesh Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 681.25
Bandhan Overnight Fund Direct IDCW Periodic - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1241.3972
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan Overnight Fund Direct IDCW Periodic- NAV Chart
Bandhan Overnight Fund Direct IDCW Periodic- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.12
0.53
1.58
3.24
6.65
6.26
-
5.68
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Bandhan Overnight Fund Direct IDCW Periodic- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Overnight Fund Direct IDCW Periodic- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.74
|2500000
|24.93
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|82.04
|0
|546.99
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|13.94
|0
|92.93
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.25
|0
|1.64
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.22
