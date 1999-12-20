Bandhan Silver ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Silver ETF
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 01-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 16.8
Bandhan Silver ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Feb-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 240.1897
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan Silver ETF- NAV Chart
Bandhan Silver ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-27.03
0.07
-
-
-
-
-
34.67
|Category Avg
-1.47
-2.43
4.36
12.35
19.79
19.62
14.44
14.51
|Category Best
6.73
4.89
62.29
111.07
150.17
51.48
35.91
199.64
|Category Worst
-92.7
-90.01
-83.85
-79.11
-15.43
5.46
4.91
-75.86
Bandhan Silver ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Silver ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
