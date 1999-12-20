Bandhan Silver ETF FOF Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Silver ETF FOF Direct G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Silver
Launch Date
: 12-Jan-2026
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 132.07
Bandhan Silver ETF FOF Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 13-Feb-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 7.9693
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% if redeemed on or before 15 days from the allotment date. Nil if redeemed after 15 days from the allotment date
Bandhan Silver ETF FOF Direct G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Silver ETF FOF Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
3.85
-
-
-
-
-
-
-16.07
|Category Avg
1.94
1.6
62.96
121.7
165
53.76
-
72.1
|Category Best
3.85
7.38
66.83
125.68
170.36
54.39
-
168.95
|Category Worst
-8.02
0.12
61.68
116.9
159.16
53.24
-
-16.09
Bandhan Silver ETF FOF Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Silver ETF FOF Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
