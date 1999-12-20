Bandhan Sterling Value Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Sterling Value Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Daylynn Pinto
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 8995.8
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 47.829
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Exit fo all investmens including SIP/Micro SIP/STP shall be 1% of he applicable NAV if redeemed/switchd out within 1 years from the date allotment.
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.91
5.03
-6.34
-11.04
3.27
16.65
38.25
17.25
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.90
|4100000
|710.28
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|6.67
|5000000
|600.05
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|5.08
|4500000
|456.99
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.35
|2500000
|301.02
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.08
|795000
|276.91
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.81
|1500000
|253.15
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.38
|2500000
|214.03
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.20
|2000000
|198.02
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.12
|1000000
|190.29
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.99
|150000
|179.18
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.98
|4500000
|177.75
|Equity
|Avanti Feeds
|Food Products
|1.92
|2500000
|173.16
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.92
|470000
|173.01
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.91
|3000000
|171.78
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.80
|960000
|162.33
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.76
|2600000
|158.21
|Equity
|V-Mart Retail
|Retailing
|1.63
|490000
|146.56
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.57
|650000
|141.68
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.56
|4500000
|140.15
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.54
|5000000
|138.82
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.53
|52000
|138.02
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.51
|850000
|135.42
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.41
|1200000
|126.99
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.41
|400000
|126.55
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.38
|5500000
|123.88
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.32
|3000000
|118.42
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|1.29
|4300000
|116.35
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.22
|575000
|109.51
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.19
|750000
|107.28
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|1.12
|1000000
|100.51
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.12
|900000
|100.48
|Equity
|Poonawalla Fin
|Finance
|1.09
|3500000
|98.45
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|1.07
|1400000
|96.10
|Equity
|Bandhan Bank
|Banks
|1.02
|6500000
|91.77
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.98
|3500000
|87.79
|Equity
|VRL Logistics
|Transport Services
|0.95
|1900000
|85.74
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.93
|3100000
|83.37
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.92
|1200000
|82.65
|Equity
|EIH
|Leisure Services
|0.88
|2475000
|79.01
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.88
|700000
|78.86
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|0.87
|400000
|77.84
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.86
|600000
|77.06
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.81
|875000
|72.53
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|0.76
|570225
|68.46
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.74
|1050000
|66.45
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.67
|350000
|60.54
|Equity
|MAS FINANC SER
|Finance
|0.66
|2550000
|59.55
|Equity
|Kirl. Ferrous
|Ferrous Metals
|0.66
|1295000
|58.93
|Equity
|Bata India
|Consumer Durables
|0.65
|481000
|58.73
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.64
|700000
|57.81
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.56
|1571883
|50.48
|Equity
|Updater Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.54
|1600000
|48.28
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.52
|7500000
|46.86
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.47
|300000
|42.22
|Equity
|Quess Corp
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.46
|700000
|41.80
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.41
|200000
|37.02
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.37
|194393
|32.84
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|0.34
|1200000
|30.65
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|0.26
|1350000
|23.62
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|0.17
|75000
|15.54
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.05
|123154
|4.46
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|2.25
|0
|202.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.07
|0
|725.87
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|4.93
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|4.35
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.28
|0
|-23.85
