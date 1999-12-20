iifl-logo
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW

Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW

AMC

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Auto

Launch Date

04-Oct-2022

Fund Manager

Daylynn Pinto

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

476.44

Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  15.84

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1% - If redeemed/switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.63
4.78
-10.8
-18.1
-0.03
-
-
20.73
Category Avg
-0.96
4.13
-10.93
-18.61
0.19
22
34.25
10.81
Category Best
-0.3
4.79
-9.05
-15.78
5.04
22.71
35.03
23.95
Category Worst
-1.93
3.13
-12.68
-21.6
-3.65
21.3
33.47
-14.68

Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Ashok Leyland1,50,000
Amara Raja Ener.30,000
Lumax Auto Tech.30,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityM & MAutomobiles11.9422000056.87
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles11.534600054.95
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles6.5150000031.03
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles6.107900029.08
EquityBoschAuto Components5.01900023.88
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services4.705000022.38
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles4.014000019.09
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles3.279000015.56
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles2.491500011.85
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.3350000011.10
EquityMRFAuto Components2.21100010.53
EquityL G BalakrishnanAuto Components2.148500010.20
EquityVRL LogisticsTransport Services2.062170009.79
EquityLumax IndustriesAuto Components1.97400009.40
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.81300008.60
EquityRane HoldingsFinance1.76700008.40
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.747000008.30
EquityUno MindaAuto Components1.731000008.25
EquityGE Shipping CoTransport Services1.701000008.10
EquitySandhar TechAuto Components1.592200007.56
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components1.462000006.95
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components1.3814000006.58
EquityMayur UniquotersConsumer Durables1.381400006.55
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.28600006.09
EquityJK Tyre & IndustAuto Components1.282300006.09
EquityBlue Dart ExpresTransport Services1.26100005.99
EquityAutomotive AxlesAuto Components1.20350005.73
EquityYatra OnlineLeisure Services1.117500005.26
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products1.08140005.16
EquitySwiggyRetailing1.051500005.01
EquityGateway DistriTransport Services1.018075004.83
EquityGNA AxlesAuto Components0.53850002.54
EquitySubrosAuto Components0.47391182.23
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-9.08043.24
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0600.29
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.230-1.20

Key information

Fund House:
Bandhan Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,68,640.99
Trustee/s:
D M Sukthankar, Jamsheed G Kanga, IDFC AMC Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Vishal Kapoor
CIO:
Kenneth Andrade
President:
NA
Director/s:
Vishwavir Saran Das
Compliance Officer/s:
Vratika Sardesai, Vijayalaxmi Khatri
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Neeta Singh
Fund Manager/s:
Daylynn Pinto
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Flr,841 One World Center,Jupiter mill,Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Contact Nos:
022-66289999
Fax:
022-24215052
Email:
investormf@bandhanamc.com
Website:
www.bandhanmutual.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

