Bandhan Ultra Short Term Fund Reg IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Ultra Short Term Fund Reg IDCW M
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 06-Jul-2018
Fund Manager
: Harshal Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3640.71
Bandhan Ultra Short Term Fund Reg IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0839
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan Ultra Short Term Fund Reg IDCW M- NAV Chart
Bandhan Ultra Short Term Fund Reg IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.35
0.88
2
3.77
7.5
6.65
5.63
6.19
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Bandhan Ultra Short Term Fund Reg IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Ultra Short Term Fund Reg IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.91
|17500000
|174.76
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|4.84
|17250000
|172.27
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|3.52
|12500000
|125.27
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.51
|12500000
|124.83
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.81
|10000000
|99.92
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|2.81
|10000000
|99.91
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.79
|10000000
|99.39
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|2.54
|9000000
|90.35
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.53
|9000000
|89.83
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.10
|7500000
|74.84
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.55
|5500000
|55.14
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.41
|5000000
|49.97
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|49.89
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.71
|2500000
|25.10
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.70
|2500000
|25.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.70
|2500000
|24.96
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.70
|2500000
|24.73
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.14
|500000
|5.02
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.14
|500000
|5.01
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.14
|500000
|4.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.68
|6000000
|59.72
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.71
|2500000
|25.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.71
|2500000
|25.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.15
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.14
|500000
|5.01
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|7.34
|27000000
|261.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|4.77
|17500000
|169.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|4.64
|16650000
|165.10
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|4.11
|15000000
|146.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.48
|12500000
|123.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.40
|12500000
|120.98
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.40
|12500000
|121.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.79
|10000000
|99.16
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|2.74
|10000000
|97.59
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.29
|8338500
|81.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.05
|7500000
|72.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.38
|5000000
|48.90
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|1.38
|5000000
|49.17
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.36
|5000000
|48.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.36
|5000000
|48.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|1.24
|4500000
|44.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.68
|2500000
|24.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.68
|2500000
|24.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.67
|2500000
|23.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.67
|2500000
|23.81
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.67
|2500000
|23.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|1790000
|17.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.40
|1500000
|14.26
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.08
|290000
|2.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.04
|150000
|1.48
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.94
|0
|104.70
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.28
|0
|44.32
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.08
