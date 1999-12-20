Bandhan US Equity Fund Of Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan US Equity Fund Of Fund Direct G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 29-Jul-2021
Fund Manager
: Harshal Joshi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 340.92
Bandhan US Equity Fund Of Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.354
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed/switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Bandhan US Equity Fund Of Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Bandhan US Equity Fund Of Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-5.68
-10.91
-11.36
-2.73
6.15
13.9
-
10.49
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Bandhan US Equity Fund Of Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan US Equity Fund Of Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|JPMorgan F-US Growth-IA USD
|-/-
|98.63
|64586
|336.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.63
|0
|5.55
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.03
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.27
|0
|-0.92
