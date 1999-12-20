Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0 1 year Fund of Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0 1 year Fund of Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 10-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Brijesh Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 142.02
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0 1 year Fund of Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.4253
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed/switched-out within 1 month from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched-out after 1 month from the date of allotment.
Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0 1 year Fund of Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0 1 year Fund of Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.04
-1.55
0.84
4.1
7.57
-
-
6.82
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0 1 year Fund of Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0 1 year Fund of Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - BetaBuilders US Tre
|-/-
|98.96
|140782
|140.55
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.29
|0
|1.83
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.01
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.26
|0
|-0.37
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement