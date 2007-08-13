Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW A
AMC
: Bank of India Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Arbitrage Funds
Launch Date
: 31-May-2018
Fund Manager
: Firdaus Marazban Ragina
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 44.6
Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.8317
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For Redemption/switch out - of up to 10% of the initial units allotted - within 30 days from the date allotment - Nil 0.50% - If the units are swiched out within 30 days from the date of allotment of units Nil - If the units are redeemed/switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment of units.
Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW A- NAV Chart
Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.31
0.73
1.73
3.78
7.45
6.36
5.02
5.1
|Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
|Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
|Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76
Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW A- Latest Dividends
Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Direct IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.31
|16000
|1.92
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.00
|11200
|1.78
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.75
|8800
|1.67
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.99
|21000
|1.33
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.68
|7600
|1.19
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.57
|6800
|1.14
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|2.57
|141750
|1.14
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.56
|11250
|1.14
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.47
|34000
|1.09
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|2.41
|15000
|1.07
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|2.33
|32400
|1.04
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.27
|25600
|1.01
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|2.11
|4500
|0.94
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.03
|3500
|0.90
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.01
|9450
|0.89
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.94
|43875
|0.86
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.70
|6300
|0.75
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.66
|3825
|0.74
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.45
|2100
|0.64
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.41
|900
|0.62
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.38
|6300
|0.61
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.31
|12600
|0.58
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.22
|2450
|0.54
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.22
|5500
|0.54
|Equity
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance
|1.22
|27000
|0.54
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.17
|4950
|0.52
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|1.09
|10500
|0.48
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.06
|4400
|0.47
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.02
|450
|0.45
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|0.99
|18200
|0.44
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.96
|500
|0.42
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.95
|2500
|0.42
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|0.93
|48000
|0.41
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.87
|800
|0.38
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.85
|27500
|0.37
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.82
|10800
|0.36
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.62
|600
|0.27
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.51
|9000
|0.22
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.49
|600
|0.21
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.46
|3300
|0.20
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.41
|525
|0.18
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.38
|27000
|0.16
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.34
|4000
|0.15
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.28
|250
|0.12
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.26
|2625
|0.11
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.11
|500
|0.05
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Godrej Consumer
|-/-
|-0.11
|-500
|-0.05
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Varun Beverages
|-/-
|-0.26
|-2625
|-0.11
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|A B B
|-/-
|-0.28
|-250
|-0.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aarti Industries
|-/-
|-0.34
|-4000
|-0.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|NMDC
|-/-
|-0.38
|-27000
|-0.16
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TCS
|-/-
|-0.41
|-525
|-0.18
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Motors
|-/-
|-0.46
|-3300
|-0.20
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HDFC AMC
|-/-
|-0.49
|-600
|-0.21
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|-0.51
|-9000
|-0.22
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Siemens
|-/-
|-0.62
|-600
|-0.27
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Power Co.
|-/-
|-0.82
|-10800
|-0.36
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Tata Steel
|-/-
|-0.85
|-27500
|-0.37
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Trent
|-/-
|-0.87
|-800
|-0.38
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|-0.95
|-48000
|-0.42
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Lombard
|-/-
|-0.95
|-2500
|-0.42
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|-0.96
|-500
|-0.42
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|-/-
|-0.99
|-18200
|-0.44
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|UltraTech Cem.
|-/-
|-1.03
|-450
|-0.45
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Adani Ports
|-/-
|-1.06
|-4400
|-0.47
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|JSW Energy
|-/-
|-1.10
|-10500
|-0.48
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Aurobindo Pharma
|-/-
|-1.18
|-4950
|-0.52
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|-1.22
|-27000
|-0.54
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|-1.23
|-5500
|-0.54
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TVS Motor Co.
|-/-
|-1.23
|-2450
|-0.54
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Ambuja Cements
|-/-
|-1.32
|-12600
|-0.58
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Max Healthcare
|-/-
|-1.39
|-6300
|-0.61
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Info Edg.(India)
|-/-
|-1.42
|-900
|-0.63
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hind.Aeronautics
|-/-
|-1.46
|-2100
|-0.65
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|-1.67
|-3825
|-0.74
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|-1.71
|-6300
|-0.76
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|-1.95
|-43875
|-0.86
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|JSW Steel
|-/-
|-2.03
|-9450
|-0.90
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|M & M
|-/-
|-2.04
|-3500
|-0.91
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Adani Enterp.
|-/-
|-2.12
|-4500
|-0.94
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|ITC
|-/-
|-2.28
|-25600
|-1.01
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Crompton Gr. Con
|-/-
|-2.35
|-32400
|-1.04
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indian Hotels Co
|-/-
|-2.41
|-15000
|-1.07
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Indus Towers
|-/-
|-2.48
|-34000
|-1.10
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|-2.58
|-11250
|-1.14
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|-2.59
|-141750
|-1.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Infosys
|-/-
|-2.59
|-6800
|-1.15
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bharti Airtel
|-/-
|-2.69
|-7600
|-1.20
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hindalco Inds.
|-/-
|-2.99
|-21000
|-1.33
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|-3.78
|-8800
|-1.68
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|-/-
|-4.02
|-11200
|-1.79
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|-4.33
|-16000
|-1.93
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.78
|80000
|0.79
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.38
|65000
|0.61
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.21
|55000
|0.53
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.00
|45000
|0.44
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.96
|43200
|0.42
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.75
|35200
|0.33
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.66
|30000
|0.29
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.33
|15000
|0.14
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.10
|4500
|0.04
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.09
|4000
|0.03
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bank of India Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|14.95
|22479
|6.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|73.35
|0
|32.71
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.79
|0
|1.68
