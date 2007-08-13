iifl-logo
Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Regular IDCW A

Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Regular IDCW A

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Regular IDCW A

AMC

Bank of India Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Arbitrage Funds

Launch Date

31-May-2018

Fund Manager

Firdaus Marazban Ragina

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

44.6

Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Regular IDCW A - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.5779

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For Redemption/switch out - of up to 10% of the initial units allotted - within 30 days from the date allotment - Nil 0.50% - If the units are swiched out within 30 days from the date of allotment of units Nil - If the units are redeemed/switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment of units.

Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Regular IDCW A- NAV Chart

Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Regular IDCW A- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.3
0.71
1.64
3.51
6.79
5.8
4.48
4.6
Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76

Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Regular IDCW A- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
21-Mar-20201.05040

Bank of India Arbitrage Fund Regular IDCW A- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Max Healthcare6,300
Aditya Bir. Fas.18,200
ICICI Lombard2,500
Siemens600
Varun Beverages2,625

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Lupin4,250
Jindal Steel6,875
City Union Bank30,000
HDFC Bank2,750
Larsen & Toubro450

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.31160001.92
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.00112001.78
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.7588001.67
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals2.99210001.33
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.6876001.19
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.5768001.14
EquityCanara BankBanks2.571417501.14
EquityAxis BankBanks2.56112501.14
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services2.47340001.09
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services2.41150001.07
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables2.33324001.04
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.27256001.01
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading2.1145000.94
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.0335000.90
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals2.0194500.89
EquityBank of BarodaBanks1.94438750.86
EquityICICI BankBanks1.7063000.75
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty1.6638250.74
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.4521000.64
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.419000.62
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.3863000.61
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.31126000.58
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.2224500.54
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.2255000.54
EquityManappuram Fin.Finance1.22270000.54
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.1749500.52
EquityJSW EnergyPower1.09105000.48
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure1.0644000.47
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.024500.45
EquityAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing0.99182000.44
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.965000.42
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.9525000.42
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks0.93480000.41
EquityTrentRetailing0.878000.38
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.85275000.37
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.82108000.36
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.626000.27
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.5190000.22
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.496000.21
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.4633000.20
EquityTCSIT - Software0.415250.18
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.38270000.16
EquityAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.3440000.15
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.282500.12
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.2626250.11
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.115000.05
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureGodrej Consumer-/--0.11-500-0.05
Derivatives - Stock FutureVarun Beverages-/--0.26-2625-0.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureA B B-/--0.28-250-0.12
Derivatives - Stock FutureAarti Industries-/--0.34-4000-0.15
Derivatives - Stock FutureNMDC-/--0.38-27000-0.16
Derivatives - Stock FutureTCS-/--0.41-525-0.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Motors-/--0.46-3300-0.20
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC AMC-/--0.49-600-0.21
Derivatives - Stock FuturePower Grid Corpn-/--0.51-9000-0.22
Derivatives - Stock FutureSiemens-/--0.62-600-0.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Power Co.-/--0.82-10800-0.36
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Steel-/--0.85-27500-0.37
Derivatives - Stock FutureTrent-/--0.87-800-0.38
Derivatives - Stock FuturePunjab Natl.Bank-/--0.95-48000-0.42
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI Lombard-/--0.95-2500-0.42
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj Finance-/--0.96-500-0.42
Derivatives - Stock FutureAditya Bir. Fas.-/--0.99-18200-0.44
Derivatives - Stock FutureUltraTech Cem.-/--1.03-450-0.45
Derivatives - Stock FutureAdani Ports-/--1.06-4400-0.47
Derivatives - Stock FutureJSW Energy-/--1.10-10500-0.48
Derivatives - Stock FutureAurobindo Pharma-/--1.18-4950-0.52
Derivatives - Stock FutureManappuram Fin.-/--1.22-27000-0.54
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndusInd Bank-/--1.23-5500-0.54
Derivatives - Stock FutureTVS Motor Co.-/--1.23-2450-0.54
Derivatives - Stock FutureAmbuja Cements-/--1.32-12600-0.58
Derivatives - Stock FutureMax Healthcare-/--1.39-6300-0.61
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfo Edg.(India)-/--1.42-900-0.63
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind.Aeronautics-/--1.46-2100-0.65
Derivatives - Stock FutureGodrej Propert.-/--1.67-3825-0.74
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI Bank-/--1.71-6300-0.76
Derivatives - Stock FutureBank of Baroda-/--1.95-43875-0.86
Derivatives - Stock FutureJSW Steel-/--2.03-9450-0.90
Derivatives - Stock FutureM & M-/--2.04-3500-0.91
Derivatives - Stock FutureAdani Enterp.-/--2.12-4500-0.94
Derivatives - Stock FutureITC-/--2.28-25600-1.01
Derivatives - Stock FutureCrompton Gr. Con-/--2.35-32400-1.04
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndian Hotels Co-/--2.41-15000-1.07
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndus Towers-/--2.48-34000-1.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureAxis Bank-/--2.58-11250-1.14
Derivatives - Stock FutureCanara Bank-/--2.59-141750-1.15
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfosys-/--2.59-6800-1.15
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharti Airtel-/--2.69-7600-1.20
Derivatives - Stock FutureHindalco Inds.-/--2.99-21000-1.33
Derivatives - Stock FutureKotak Mah. Bank-/--3.78-8800-1.68
Derivatives - Stock FutureSun Pharma.Inds.-/--4.02-11200-1.79
Derivatives - Stock FutureReliance Industr-/--4.33-16000-1.93
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.78800000.79
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.38650000.61
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.21550000.53
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.00450000.44
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.96432000.42
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.75352000.33
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.66300000.29
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.33150000.14
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.1045000.04
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.0940000.03
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsBank of India Liquid Fund - Direct (G)-/-14.95224796.66
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-73.35032.71
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.7901.68

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Bank of India Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
11,503.32
Trustee/s:
Mr. Ram Krishna Sinha, Robin Clark, S Venkatachalam, BOI Star Trustee Services
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Mohit Bhatia
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ms.Pushpa chaudhary, Mr. M. Karthikeyan, Mr. Praveen Kumar Gupta
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Harish Kumar, Rajesh Chawathe
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Roshni Pawar
Fund Manager/s:
Firdaus Marazban Ragina
Auditors:
S Panse & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
B/204, Tower 1,Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao kadam marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
Contact Nos:
022 - 61249000
Fax:
022 - 61249001
Email:
service@boimf.in
Website:
www.boimf.in

